"I didn't let my infertility issues define me or define what my goals were and what I wanted out of life," mom-to-be Tia Mowry-Hardrict tells PEOPLE

Tia Mowry-Hardrict on Infertility Struggle: 'I Didn't Think I'd Be Able to Have a Second Child'

Tia Mowry-Hardrict is about to become a mom for the second time, but her journey toward pregnancy was not a straightforward one.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

“I didn’t think I’d be able to have a second child, and it’s been over seven years since my first pregnancy,” said Mowry-Hardrict, who is also mom to son Cree Taylor, 6½. “I put it off, but I did want to have another child.”

“I didn’t let my infertility issues define me or define what my goals were and what I wanted out of life,” recalls the Sister, Sister alum, 39, who previously opened up about her challenges with endometriosis. “We did try for a long time. It was hard. But I didn’t give up.”

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Babies newsletter.

“That said, I just feel so much joy with [this pregnancy],” continues Mowry-Hardrict. “Also, who knows if I’ll ever be able to get pregnant again? So I am embracing and enjoying every moment.”

“Even with my fashion, I’m like, ‘I was a fashionista before — I’m gonna still be one while I’m pregnant,’ ” she says. ” ‘I’m not gonna force myself into pregnancy pants!’ ”

“I just wanted to really embrace every moment and also keep moving. My first pregnancy, I was afraid to do anything, and I feel better [now] because I’m moving, dancing.”

Luckily for the second-time mom-to-be, her son has been super sweet and supportive about his baby sister on the way.

“The first parent-teacher conference that we had, the teachers said, ‘What we notice with Cree that we don’t really notice with other kids and at such a young age, is he’s so considerate,’ ” says Mowry-Hardrict. “So with me being pregnant, he’s been so considerate.”

“He’s asking me if I’ve eaten. He’s asking me if the baby is okay, if I’m doing okay,” she explains. “He’s even asking some hard questions I didn’t have during the first pregnancy because I didn’t have a child, like, ‘Mommy, how’d the baby get in there? How’s the baby coming out?’ ”

FROM PEOPLETV: Former Bachelorette Emily Maynard Johnson Says She Wants 2 More Kids to Up Her Total to 5



That doesn’t mean Cree doesn’t have a few requests, though. As the star explains, “My son is so funny. He said a few days ago, ‘Okay Mom, now that I have a sister, next time I want a brother.’ ”