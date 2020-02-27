Tia Mowry-Hardrict Is 'Embracing the Excess Skin and Stretch Marks' While Working Out After Pregnancy

Tia Mowry-Hardrict is not only focusing on fitness — she’s also embracing her body!

Sharing a workout photo with her followers on Instagram on Tuesday, the mother of two confessed that working out her midsection can “be the most challenging” after having a child.

“Got it in! Working on my #core Let’s talk about the #mid-section after #pregnancy! It can be the most challenging!” she wrote. “But I’m having fun with it! I’m not being too hard on my self [sic].”

“I’m embracing the excess skin and stretch marks,” the 41-year-old continued. “Two amazing beautiful children were birthed and I rejoice 🙂 🙏🏽.”

RELATED: Tia Mowry-Hardrict Recalls ‘Shame’ Over Postpartum Depression: ‘I Didn’t Want to Admit It’

The Family Reunion actress — who rocked her natural, short hair — was quick to receive praise from fellow moms in the comments.

“The MOST difficult place to tone post baby, but you look AMAZING!! ❤️❤️,” commented Daphne Oz, who had a baby daughter in August.

Image zoom Tia Mowry-Hardrict Getty Images for Grey

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE’s free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Tia welcomed daughter Cairo Tiahna in May 2018 with husband Cory Hardrict. The couple also share 8-year-old son Cree Taylor.

In October, the Sister, Sister star candidly spoke about the pressures mothers have to “snap back” right away after giving birth.

“I did it my way and in my time. Many women feel the need to #snapback right away after they deliver,” she continued. “That was never the goal for me. I was called #fat during my #pregnancy and I was called #fat after my #pregnancy.”

RELATED: ‘Womb Mates’ Tia Mowry-Hardrict and Tamera Mowry-Housley Snap Sweet Selfie: ‘My Heart for Life!’

“Why do we do this to each other? Instead of #love one another? I will never understand that,” she continued. “I intentionally documented my journey and became vulnerable to show #women that it’s okay to go at your own pace, it is okay to love yourself no matter where you are in your journey.”

“Do not fold to societal pressures,” she added. “After hard work with just diet and exercise, today I’m closer to my goal. Do I have loose skin and stretch marks? YES. Guess what?? I LOVE all me and I want you to love all of you too.”