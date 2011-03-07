Tia Mowry Goes Gaga Over Garlic

Due with a baby boy on July 3, Tia Mowry and husband Cory Hardrict show off her belly at Tyler Perry’s First Annual Rise Above Celebration, held Friday at Boulevard3 in Hollywood, Calif.

“And pickled garlic. I ate a whole bunch of garlic before I came to the award show and my make-up artist said, ‘You better go brush your teeth.’ I’m sure people are thinking, ‘How could you be doing this on an awards show?’ But I have to have it!”