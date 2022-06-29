The Family Reunion actress was joined by her siblings in celebrating her son on his special day

Tia Mowry and Her Family Celebrate Son Cree on His 11th Birthday: 'My Heart Beats for You'

Tia Mowry's little boy is growing up!

On Tuesday, the Family Reunion actress celebrated Cree on his 11th birthday in a sweet Instagram tribute. Mowry, who also shares 4-year-old daughter Cairo with husband Cory Hardrict, praised her son as "the coolest boy I know."

"Happy birthday to the coolest boy I know. Munchkin, you are so funny, full of life, and love," the proud mom captioned a collage of photos of Cree over the years.

"My oh my have you've grown. You will be taller than me any minute," she continued. "Raising you has been the biggest blessing I could ask for. My heart beats for you!"

She concluded the post with, "I am so proud of who you are becoming! I will continue to be the best mother I can be so that you will have #blackboyjoy."

Aunt Tamera Mowry-Housley also posted in celebration of Cree. Sharing a photo of him sitting with her children — daughter Ariah, 6, and son Aden, 9, whom she shares with husband Adam Housley — she wrote, "Happy Birthday Cree!!! Wow! Can't believe you're 11! We can't wait to see you soon!"

"Auntie loves your hugs, jokes; you are funny dude! Your laughter and the bond you have with your cousin Aden. You are one pretty cool kid. Love you."

Uncle Tahj Mowry paid tribute to his nephew in an Instagram Story featuring a photo of Cree posing behind the wheel of a car, with a birthday hat GIF added to his head. "Happy 11th birthday bub! Love you so much."

In April, Mowry opened up about her dedication to spending necessary time with her children, writing a lengthy post under a few pictures showing her family's Easter celebration.

Speaking to "the parents," the actress shared how important it is to her to "be present" with her kids, and urged others to uphold the same value.

"No matter how busy I am... I truly always — or try to — make time for my son and daughter. I never want them to feel less important than anything else I am focused on," she said.