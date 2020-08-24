Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

"That's what it's like having a twin in the family," Tia Mowry-Hardrict tells PEOPLE

Tia Mowry Says Daughter Cairo, 2, Sometimes Mistakes Aunt Tamera for Mom: 'She Thinks It's Me'

Tia Mowry-Hardrict has a best friend for life in her twin sister Tamera Mowry-Housley, but she still sometimes has to remind people — even her own kids! — of the difference between them.

In an exclusive conversation surrounding her partnership with farmer-owned cooperative Ocean Spray, the 42-year-old actress and mother of two reveals to PEOPLE that her daughter Cairo Tiahna, 2, is still working out their family resemblances.

"When my daughter Cairo was looking at my sister's daughter [Ariah Talea, 5], she goes, 'Cairo?' We feel like Cairo and Ariah look alike," says Mowry-Hardrict. "And then when she looks at my sister Tamera, she'll go, 'Mama.' Because she thinks it's me."

Image zoom Tia Mowry-Hardrict and Tamera Mowry-Housley ABC Photo Archives/ABC via Getty Images

While her son Cree Taylor, 9, "enjoys seeing Mommy on television," he has his preferences. For instance, "he's a huge fan of Family Reunion" on Netflix — but other projects from her past, not so much.

"Twitches was on and he was like, 'Eh,' and changed the channel after 5 minutes," Mowry-Hardrict says. "[I'm like], 'Are you freaking kidding me? That's your mother — not only your mother, your auntie. What's the problem?' "

The twins' younger brother Tahj Mowry, who's also an actor known for childhood roles on series like Smart Guy and Full House, has a big fan in Cree. "My son has a very close relationship with his uncle," explains the Tia Mowry's Quick Fix star. "He loves everything that my brother Tahj does."

As for Cairo, "She's the cutest thing when she sees Mommy on TV," Mowry-Hardrict raves. "She goes, 'Mama, Mama, Mama.' It's so cute."

While isolating at home with husband Cory Hardrict and their kids, the celebrity foodie has also been whipping up her fair share of sweets, from apple pies to the quarantine favorite: banana bread.

"Banana bread is something the whole family loves," she tells PEOPLE. "I love the versatility of it. You can make it for breakfast, lunch or dinner."

Mowry-Hardrict's partnership with Ocean Spray was a natural fit, she says, since Craisins are also a favorite in her household.