Tia Mowry Is 'Glad' She 'Didn't Give Up' Having Second Baby, Wishes Daughter Happy 3rd Birthday

Tia Mowry-Hardrict is loving being a mom of two as she celebrates her little girl's birthday.

On Wednesday, the Sister, Sister actress, 42, posted a heartfelt message in honor of daughter Cairo Tiahna's 3rd birthday in which she reflected on her decision to bring a second child into her family.

Alongside a sweet video montage of Cairo on Instagram, Mowry-Hardrict writes that she is "so glad" she didn't "give up" on having a second baby.

"My darling baby girl #cairo. Having children was never easy for me. Maybe that's why I waited so long to try and go for a second round. I will tell you this, I am so glad I didn't give up," the actress shares. "#Cairo, you have changed my life in so many beautiful ways. Being your mother brings me so much joy!"

The Family Reunion star, who shares Cairo and son Cree Taylor, 9, with husband Cory Hardrict, continues, "You are hilarious, funny, smart, and full of hugs and kisses."

Adding,"#happybirthday my darling sweet #cairo! We will celebrate you today :) #3 💕🎉🎉🎉🎉🎉🎉🎈."

Mowery-Hardrict's twin sister Tamera Mowry-Housley also shared a sweet post on Instagram for her niece's birthday, writing that her "Auntie loves you."

"You exude joy, wonder, strength, hilarity, a zest for life, the list goes on and on. You're such a special gem and the world is a better place because you're in it," Mowry-Housley writes alongside a too-cute snap of Cairo.

Back in November 2019, Mowry-Hardrict opened up about the ups and downs of motherhood, including her experience with postpartum depression.

For the first few months after Cairo was born, she developed intense feelings that she hid from her doctor, such as crying all the time and having thoughts like worrying her daughter would be smothered overnight, she told Romper.

"When I knew that I had postpartum [depression] … I didn't want to admit it. It was that shame," she said. But she did eventually tell her husband, friends and twin sister.

"They became my support system. So when I was sad or going through my emotions, I would talk about it. I didn't suppress them. I think that helped," said Mowry-Hardrict, adding that she started to feel like her normal self by the time Cairo was 6 months old.