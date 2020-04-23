Tia Mowry Reveals Hilarious Way Her Daughter Is Keeping Herself Amused While Social Distancing

Image zoom Tia Mowry's daughter Cairo Tia Mowry/Instagram; Inset: Manny Carabel/Getty

Cairo Tiahna's got her priorities all lined up!

Tia Mowry-Hardrict's daughter, who turns 2 next month, recently got into her mom's stash of pantyliners and decided to use them to decorate the bathroom while the family continues to practice social distance amid the ongoing coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis.

In the hilarious snapshot Mowry-Hardrict shared to Instagram on Wednesday, little Cairo is pictured from the back, arranging the liners in a pattern on the glass door, adhesive-side down.

"Well, I was gonna say 'no,' #cairo, but then again, we gotta keep them busy right!" quipped the Sister, Sister alum, 41, in her post's caption. "#quarantine #week #6 #keepswimming."

Mowry-Hardrict's comments section was filled with amused remarks from friends and fellow celebs, like Taraji P. Henson, who wrote, "LORDT JESUS!!! 😩😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂🙏🏾💋💋💋."

Mowry-Hardrict has been at home with Cairo, 8½-year-old son Cree Taylor and husband Cory Hardrict as they continue to social distance in an effort to help curb the spread.

Last week, the Tia Mowry's Quick Fix host went all-natural on Instagram as she embraced her textured coils, gray hair and makeup-free skin in a gorgeous selfie.

"It's been me and my #fro as of late. 👊🏽 #natural #hair #curlyhair #nofilter #nomakeup #me," she captioned the beautiful photo, which showed her glowing complexion and few pieces of gray roots growing into her curls.

While Mowry-Hardrict has been giving her own hair a breather, her husband wanted some help styling his, so he enlisted his wife to give him a little trim. "You guys, I cut @coryhardrict hair," she captioned a selfie with Hardrict, 40, after the chop. "He told me this is called the #quarantine #cut."

As of Thursday morning, there are at least 834,340 confirmed cases of coronavirus in the United States, the most worldwide, a New York Times database reports. More than 42,000 people in the U.S. have died from COVID-19-related causes, according to the Times.

The White House's coronavirus task force says that their current model projects that 60,000 Americans will die from the COVID-19 outbreak.

