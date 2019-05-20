Tia Mowry-Hardrict Shares Every 'Magical' Detail of Daughter Cairo's Boho-Themed First Birthday

Tia Mowry-Hardrict pulled out all the stops for daughter Cairo Tiahna‘s first birthday.

On Friday, the mother of two opened up about all the hard work and planning that went into her baby girl’s May 5 bash on the latest episode of her Kin Network show Tia Mowry’s Quick Fix.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

“I was so excited about coming up with the theme of Cairo’s first birthday party,” she shared, adding that before she decided to have a backyard bash at her own home, she was planning on celebrating at a “fun play center.”

“Then at the last minute, I just changed my mind. For some reason, it just wasn’t feeling right,” recalled Mowry-Hardrict, explaining that she ended up getting the inspiration for the bohemian-themed bash from her daughter’s baby shower and the vibe of her room.

To complete the theme, Mowry-Hardrict filled her backyard with low tables and floor seating, as well as plenty of teepees for the kids to play in — which was one of the biggest hits of the whole party.

“The kids just loved thee teepees,” she shared of the party’s younger guests, which included her and husband Cory Hardrict‘s older child: son Cree Taylor, who turns 8 next month.

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Parents newsletter.

Tia Mowry-Hardrict and daughter Cairo Diana Ragland

Cairo Hardrict's birthday party Tia Mowry's Quick Fix/Youtube

Cairo Hardrict's birthday party

RELATED: Tia Mowry-Hardrict Officially Introduces Newborn Daughter and Reveals Her Baby Girl’s Unique Name

As an extra-special surprise for her daughter, who absolutely loves mermaids, the mother of two even had a live mermaid at the party, who swam around in the pool and gave the birthday girl a sweet bracelet from her box of treasure.

But her favorite part of the party had to be the flower-crown station.

“Cairo and myself, we had matching flower crowns, and I was actually shocked my daughter kept this crown on her head almost the whole party,” Mowry-Hardrict shared, revealing that she would be drying out the crowns to keep as souvenirs of the lovely moment.

Befitting her baby girl’s big day, Mowry-Hardrict’s daughter wore not one, but two outfits during the backyard bash! “She had changes,” the Sister, Sister alum said with a laugh.

Tia Mowry-Hardrict and daughter Cairo Tia Mowry's Quick Fix/Youtube

Cairo Hardrict Tia Mowry's Quick Fix/Youtube

RELATED VIDEO: Inside Pregnant Tia Mowry-Hardrict’s “Whimsical” and Pink “Boho-Themed” Shower for Her Baby Girl







Starting things off, Cairo wore an adorable pom-pom-trimmed purple romper from Janie and Jack, which she paired with a matching cardigan featuring a white bow and a sweet scalloped design around the edges. Bringing the outfit together, the birthday girl wore a white bow headband and a pair of metallic scalloped sandals, both of which were also from Janie and Jack.

“I thought it was a great outfit for the party,” Mowry-Hardrict, 40, shared of her baby girl’s special duds for the “magical” event.

“And then later on, when it was time to cut the cake, she got into this really cute — I don’t even know what to call it,” she continued, referring to the adorable chiffon-covered dress Cairo changed into, which came complete with a pair of chiffon-covered ballet flats.

However, there was one part of the festivities her daughter didn’t seem that into: her smash cake. “She didn’t want anything to do with the smash cake. She literally looked at it like, ‘What is this?’ She’s too much of a lady to smash into a cake,” joked the star. “But my son, on the other hand, Cree? He dove into that on his first birthday.”

RELATED: Tia Mowry Opens Up About Son Cree’s Health Scare for First Time: “We Were Really Stressed Out”

The bash was attended by many of Mowry-Hardrict’s loved ones, including her twin sister Tamera Mowry-Housley.

Following the celebration, Mowry-Housley shared an adorable image of herself holding her sister’s baby girl in her arms.

“Happy 1st Birthday Cairo!!! Auntie loves you so much. Can’t wait to see what many adventures we will have! Already a fashionista, and your party was epic,” she wrote.

RELATED: Tia Mowry-Hardrict and Cory Hardrict Welcome Daughter: “We Are in Heaven”

In his own birthday tribute, her husband Adam Housley added, “Happy birthday princess Cairo. Time is flying and love seeing you and your brother and cousins all hanging together. Such good times.”

Opening up about the love between her and her twin sister’s kids, Mowry-Hardrict revealed in the episode that they all get along unbelievably well — and that it’s a joy to see.

“People always ask, ‘How’s the dynamic with your sister’s kids and your kids?’ and I’m like, ‘You guys, it is something that is so beautiful and wonderful to watch,’ ” she shared. “There is just so much love.”