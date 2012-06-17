Tia Mowry Reveals Husband's Father's Day Gift

“We painted a plate with Cree’s fingerprints and my fingerprints and wrote, ‘Happy Father’s Day’ on it so we can present it to Cory as a gift!” the Tia & Tamera star, 33, tells PEOPLE of the family’s Sunday plans.

However, aside from the presents, the first-time mom admits that she’s finally excited to take Father’s Day to a whole new level — and honor all the doting dads in her life.



“What’s really special about this year is that we are going to celebrate it with both my dad and Cory,” Mowry-Hardrict shares. “We’re going to get together for dinner at Cory’s favorite restaurant and I’m so excited.”