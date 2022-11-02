Tia Mowry Celebrates Halloween as 'The Addams Family' with Daughter Cairo and Son Cree: Watch

Tia Mowry is enjoying Halloween with her two kids.

On Monday, the Family Reunion actress, 44, gave a glimpse at Halloween with her two kids — daughter Cairo, 4, and son Cree, 11 — on her Instagram Story. The three spent the holidaychecking out lights and displays in Los Angeles, posing for pictures at different spots.

In a later post on Tuesday, Mowry gave fans a better look at her family's costumes, taking on characters from The Addams Family. Mowry was Morticia, while Cairo was Wednesday and Cree dressed as Pugsley.

"We go hard and we may be a little crazy, but this is my family 👻, Happy Halloween from ours to yours! #AddamsFamily" she captioned the video.

Mowry shares her kids with ex Cory Hardrict, from whom she filed for divorce after 14 years of marriage last month.

The Sister, Sister alum announced the pair's separation in a statement.

"I have always been honest with my fans, and today is no different," she wrote on Instagram. "I wanted to share that Cory and I have decided to go our separate ways. These decisions are never easy, and not without sadness. We will maintain a friendship as we co-parent our beautiful children."

Sister Tamera Mowry-Housley shortly addressed the situation on Today with Hoda and Jenna as she appeared to promote her memoir, You Should Sit Down For This.

"I love her dearly. She is strong, but I know right now she just kind of just wants to, you know, just kind of process it all, take it all in and be a little private about that," she continued. "And as a sister, you know, I'm just going to respect that."

tia mowry/ instagram

In April, Mowry opened up about her dedication to spending necessary time with her children, writing a lengthy post under a few pictures showing her family's Easter celebration.

Speaking to "the parents," the actress shared how important it is to her to "be present" with her kids, and urged others to uphold the same value.

"No matter how busy I am... I truly always — or try to — make time for my son and daughter. I never want them to feel less important than anything else I am focused on," she said.

"Try to turn off the TV during dinner, try not to be on your phone when you're with those kids… take those five minutes after school to talk to them about their day and what they want to be when they grow up," she said. "These are the moments that you will cherish forever. You guys, before you know it, our babies, they just won't be babies anymore."