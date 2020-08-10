Tia Mowry Shares Intimate Breastfeeding Photo and Recalls 'Challenging' Times Nursing Her Kids

"The most important thing is that your baby is fed, protected and loved," Tia Mowry-Hardrict addressed fellow moms in her candid post

Tia Mowry-Hardrict is opening up about the highs and lows she has experienced in breastfeeding.

In honor of World Breastfeeding Week and National Breastfeeding Month, the Sister, Sister alum posted a candid throwback snapshot to Instagram on Saturday that showed her nursing her then-baby daughter Cairo Tiahna, now 2.

Mowry-Hardrict, 42, also revealed in the caption that her experience with Cairo's big brother Cree Taylor, now 9, was much different — although both of her kids were "challenging" to breastfeed.

"I just didn't have enough milk and that was okay," she wrote of Cree. "However, with my daughter #cairo I was determined to try again and I’m so happy I did."

The actress went on to say that she "researched, looked to the #breastfeeding community for guidance and had an incredible breastfeeding consultant," which helped her be able to breastfeed Cairo for 13 months.

"Trust me, it was not easy. I had #mastitis in the first few months," said Mowry-Hardrict. "Cairo also has a lip tie making it a little challenging. However, we did not give up!"

The mom of two concluded, "To all the #mothers who couldn't breastfeed. Don't beat yourself up. The most important thing is that your baby is feed, protected and loved. 💕 #wegotthis"

Mowry-Hardrict, who has been social distancing with her family at their home in Los Angeles, recently chatted with PEOPLE about how she's keeping her loved ones "optimistic" amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

"My son, he's 9, so he is aware of what is going on, but I try to protect him from the scary details because I don't want him to have any built-in anxiety whatsoever," said the Tia Mowry's Quick Fix star, in part.