Tia Mowry: Baby on the Way Is a Boy

Tia Mowry is taking bets on the sex of her baby — and it seems as though family and friends have guessed correctly.

“Everyone has been saying, ‘Boy! Boy! Boy!’ just by the way I’ve been carrying,” The Game star, 32, tells Access Hollywood. “No one has said a girl. So I can’t wait to find out who’s inside!”

Looks like they were right! Husband Cory Hardrict told Just Jared that the pair will welcome a son this July — and Mowry is ready to put her own twist on tradition.

After being raised with siblings whose names all began with the letter ‘T,’ the actress is searching elsewhere in the alphabet for inspiration. “Actually, we’re looking at ‘C’ [names] — for Cory,” Mowry explains.