Tia Mowry and Kids to Spend Holidays with Ex Cory Hardrict Following Divorce: 'Family Is Family'

The former couple will set aside their differences to celebrate together with their kids Cree, 11, and Cairo, 4

By
Published on December 8, 2022 12:10 PM
Tia Mowry Says She and Kids Will Be Spending the Holidays with Ex Despite Divorce : ‘We Will Always Be Family’
Cree Hardrict, Tia Mowry, Cairo Hardrict, Cory Hardrict. Photo: Tia Mowry/Instagram

Tia Mowry and her kids will be joining Cory Hardrict to celebrate the holidays as a family.

"Yes, we are going to be spending the holidays with him, which we're really excited about," the Sister, Sister alum, 44, told TMZ. "With the whole family."

The former couple, who wed in 2008 and announced their separation in October 2022, are parents to son Cree, 11, and daughter Cairo, 4.

Asked if she thinks more families should put aside their differences to be together during the holidays, Mowry responded, "I mean, family is family no matter what happens, and that's what's important to me. We will always be family."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Cree Hardrict, Tia Mowry-Hardrict, Cory Hardrict and Cairo Tiahna Hardrict arrives at the Premiere Of Sony Pictures' "Jumanji: The Next Level" on December 09, 2019 in Hollywood, California
Cree Hardrict, Tia Mowry, Cairo Hardrict, Cory Hardrict. Steve Granitz/WireImage

Last month, Mowry's twin Tamera Mowry-Housley opened up about how her sibling has handled her divorce, noting how happy she has seemed lately.

"I told her, I said, 'Tia, I'm looking on your Instagram, this is the happiest you've been in a long time. You are glowing!'" Mowry-Houseley told Entertainment Tonight. "'You look different, but In a very positive way!'"

"I think it's because — no, I know it's because she is living her authentic, true self," the You Should Sit Down for This author continued. "And I think that is what everyone should do. And it's not easy! That's the thing, it's scary."

Mowry-Housley said she also told The Game alum she's "so proud" of her because she's "showing other women — and hell, even men — that you walk in your truth."

The fellow former child star said her sister is "very, very strong and inspiring."

When Mowry announced their split on Instagram, she wrote, "I have always been honest with my fans, and today is no different. I wanted to share that Cory and I have decided to go our separate ways. These decisions are never easy, and not without sadness."

She also said she and Hardrict would continue to be friends as they co-parent Cree and Cairo.

"I am grateful for all the happy times we had together and want to thank my friends, family and fans for your love and support as we start this new chapter moving forward in our lives," she added.

Related Articles
Tia and Tamera
Tamera Mowry Says Sister Tia Is 'Happiest' She's 'Been in a Long Time' amid Divorce
Tia Mowry Chooses to 'Chase the Joy' amid Hard Times — Including Her Divorce from Cory Hardrict
Tia Mowry Chooses to 'Chase the Joy' in Hard Times amid Divorce from Cory Hardrict
Tia and Tamera
Tamera Mowry Speaks Out on Sister Tia's Divorce: 'Whatever She Wants, the Mowrys Have Her Back'
Tia Mowry and her kids
Tia Mowry's 2 Kids: Everything to Know
https://www.instagram.com/p/ClWpngOOorU/?hl=en. Tamera Mowry /Instagram
Tamera Mowry-Housley and Family Share Adorable Thanksgiving Video Filled with 'Laughter and Joy'
Tia Mowry Celebrates Halloween as 'The Addams Family' with Son Cairo and Daughter Cree
Tia Mowry Celebrates Halloween as 'The Addams Family' with Daughter Cairo and Son Cree: Watch
Tom and Gisele next to Michael B. Jordan and Lori Harvey 2022 breakups
The Biggest Celebrity Breakups of 2022
Tia Mowry attends Variety's 2022 Power of Women: Los Angeles Event Presented by Lifetime on September 28, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images) ; Cory Hardrict attends the Premiere of 20th Century Fox's "Ad Astra" at The Cinerama Dome on September 18, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)
Tia Mowry Opens Up About Feeling 'Blessed' amid Divorce from Cory Hardrict: 'I'm Doing Fantastic'
Cory Hardrict Celebrates 43rd Birthday Amid Divorce from Tia Mowry
Cory Hardrict Celebrates 43rd Birthday amid Divorce from Tia Mowry
Tia Mowry Says She Feels Like She's 'Always in Survival Mode' as a Newly Single Mom to Her 2 Kids
Tia Mowry Says She Feels Like She's 'Always in Survival Mode' as a Newly Single Mom to Her 2 Kids
Cory Hardict and Tia Mowry
Tia Mowry Files for Divorce from Husband of 14 Years Cory Hardrict: 'Not Without Sadness'
Cory Hardrict attends the premiere of "Destined" during the 2016 Los Angeles Film Festival at Arclight Cinemas Culver City on June 6, 2016 in Culver City, California
Cory Hardrict Calls Allegations He Cheated on Tia Mowry 'Lies!'
Cory Hardrict and Tia Mowry-Hardrict attend the 2020 13th Annual ESSENCE Black Women in Hollywood Luncheon at Beverly Wilshire, A Four Seasons Hotel on February 06, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California
Who Is Tia Mowry's Husband? All About Cory Hardrict
Tamera Mowry Housely and Daughter Ariah Dance in Matching Unicorn Costumes
Tamera Mowry-Housley and Daughter Ariah Dance in Matching 'Dream' Unicorn Halloween Costumes
Tia Tamera Mowry
Tamera and Tia Mowry Found Strength as Twins Because 'We Always Had to Fight ... We Are Very Strong'
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 06: Mary-Kate Olsen and Ashley Olsen attend The 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/MG19/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)
Tamera Mowry-Housley Spills a 'Sweet' Memory of Babysitting 'Very Young' Olsen Twins with Sister Tia