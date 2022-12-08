Tia Mowry and Kids to Spend Holidays with Ex Cory Hardrict Following Divorce: 'Family Is Family'

Tia Mowry and her kids will be joining Cory Hardrict to celebrate the holidays as a family.

"Yes, we are going to be spending the holidays with him, which we're really excited about," the Sister, Sister alum, 44, told TMZ. "With the whole family."

The former couple, who wed in 2008 and announced their separation in October 2022, are parents to son Cree, 11, and daughter Cairo, 4.

Asked if she thinks more families should put aside their differences to be together during the holidays, Mowry responded, "I mean, family is family no matter what happens, and that's what's important to me. We will always be family."

Cree Hardrict, Tia Mowry, Cairo Hardrict, Cory Hardrict. Steve Granitz/WireImage

Last month, Mowry's twin Tamera Mowry-Housley opened up about how her sibling has handled her divorce, noting how happy she has seemed lately.

"I told her, I said, 'Tia, I'm looking on your Instagram, this is the happiest you've been in a long time. You are glowing!'" Mowry-Houseley told Entertainment Tonight. "'You look different, but In a very positive way!'"

"I think it's because — no, I know it's because she is living her authentic, true self," the You Should Sit Down for This author continued. "And I think that is what everyone should do. And it's not easy! That's the thing, it's scary."

Mowry-Housley said she also told The Game alum she's "so proud" of her because she's "showing other women — and hell, even men — that you walk in your truth."

The fellow former child star said her sister is "very, very strong and inspiring."

When Mowry announced their split on Instagram, she wrote, "I have always been honest with my fans, and today is no different. I wanted to share that Cory and I have decided to go our separate ways. These decisions are never easy, and not without sadness."

She also said she and Hardrict would continue to be friends as they co-parent Cree and Cairo.

"I am grateful for all the happy times we had together and want to thank my friends, family and fans for your love and support as we start this new chapter moving forward in our lives," she added.