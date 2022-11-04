Tia Mowry Says She Feels Like She's 'Always in Survival Mode' as a Newly Single Mom to Her 2 Kids

Tia Mowry — who has partnered with Lactaid — shares son Cree, 11, and daughter Cairo, 4, with ex-husband Cory Hardrict

By
Published on November 4, 2022 02:43 PM
Tia Mowry Says She Feels Like She's 'Always in Survival Mode' as a Newly Single Mom to Her 2 Kids
Photo: Tia Mowry/Instagram

Tia Mowry is rolling with the punches as a newly single mother to her two kids.

While chatting with PEOPLE about her partnership with Lactaid, the actress, 44, also opens up about home life with her two kids, son Cree, 11, and daughter Cairo, 4, whom she shares with ex-husband Cory Hardrict.

Noting how she is "really learning how to really be present" in her new parental role, Mowry tells PEOPLE exclusively, "I feel like, especially as a mom wearing so many different hats, I'm always in survival mode."

"I'm always making sure everybody is okay, everybody's alive, everybody's healthy, everybody's fed," she continues, "and making sure everybody's fine, they have no holes in their socks, et cetera."

"But for me," Mowry adds, "it's about learning how to be aware and present with myself, and tapping in and making sure I too am taken care of. [Because] how can you take care of other people if your cup isn't filled?"

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Tia Mowry and her kids
Tia Mowry Instagram

Mowry and ex-husband Hardrict, 42, married in 2008 and announced their separation in October 2022.

At the time, the Sister, Sister star said the pair would be maintaining a friendship to co-parent their kids after 14 years of marriage.

"I am grateful for all the happy times we had together and want to thank my friends, family and fans for your love and support as we start this new chapter moving forward in our lives," Mowry wrote at the time.

According to documents obtained by PEOPLE, the Seventeen Again alum requested joint physical and legal custody of the former couple's children.

Tia Mowry Celebrates Halloween as 'The Addams Family' with Son Cairo and Daughter Cree
Tia Mowry/Instagram

Mowry tells PEOPLE that her two young children "are doing well" amid their new normal, adding: "They're continuing to thrive so beautifully."

"I'm in awe of my children, especially my son right now," she continues. "I told him the other day, 'I'm so proud of you,' that he's learning at such a young age that sometimes life will give you challenges, but that doesn't mean that you give up, that doesn't mean that you don't believe in yourself."

As for her daughter, Mowry says she is all about being active and is "constantly walking on her tippy toes."

"I just believe that she's going to be a ballerina one day, but I also think she's going to be the President of the United States," the proud mom adds. "She is so incredibly smart, she has a mind of her own. I'm obsessed with my kids."

RELATED VIDEO: Tia Mowry Files for Divorce from Husband of 14 Years Cory Hardrict: 'Not Without Sadness'

Mowry recognizes the importance of quality time with her children even more so now amid the family's new dynamic, and one way in which she loves to spend cherished time with her kids is in the kitchen at breakfast time.

"Breakfast is huge in our family. The kids, they absolutely love breakfast and being in the kitchen with me," she says, also noting how making and eating food is "all about creating memories and experiences."

But sometimes it isn't always the best digestive-wise for Mowry and her children, given they each suffer from lactose sensitivities, which is why they are big fans of Lactaid.

"It gives me the freedom to be able to enjoy an entire glass of milk, because it's 100 percent real milk, just without the lactose," she says.

"We're able to enjoy a lot of our favorite dishes and recipes now as a family," Mowry adds, detailing that her brood loves to eat Cookie Monster pancakes, which she says is a "fun, practical and recognizable" morning treat.

Related Articles
Joe Freeman, Rachel Mariam, Martin Freeman and Grace Freeman attend the "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" European Premiere at Cineworld Leicester Square on November 03, 2022 in London, England
Martin Freeman Makes Rare Appearance with His 2 Kids at 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' Premiere
Nick Cannon Is Expecting Baby No. 11, His Second with Model Alyssa Scott
Nick Cannon Kisses Pregnant Alyssa Scott and Her Baby Bump in Steamy Bathtub Maternity Photos
Amber Heard attends the Saint Laurent Mens Spring Summer 20 Show on June 06, 2019 in Paradise Cove Malibu, California.
Amber Heard Is Living in Europe and 'Focused on Raising Her Daughter' After Johnny Depp Trial: Source
HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 08: Comedian Dane Cook and Girlfriend Kelsi Taylor attend the 15th Annual Oscar Qualifying HollyShorts Film Festival Opening Night Smirnoff Pre-Reception on August 08, 2019 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Greg Doherty/Getty Images for HollyShorts Film Festival)
Dane Cook Says He 'Can't Wait' to Have Kids with Fiancée Kelsi Taylor 'When the Time Is Right'
ELF, Zooey Deschanel
Zooey Deschanel Explains Why 'Elf' Is Still a 'Little Bit Scary' for Her Two Kids
Lisa Vanderpump and daughter Pandora Vanderpump, Teddy Sabo
Lisa Vanderpump's Grandson Is an Adorable Pirate for His First Halloween: 'Captain Teddy'
Tom Brady and family
Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen's Kids Will Have 'Full Access' to Both Parents After Divorce: Source
John Legend Chrissy Teigen family Halloween
John Legend and Pregnant Chrissy Teigen Match in 'Furry Halloween' Costumes with Luna and Miles
Khloe Kardashian
Khloé Kardashian Says She Involves Daughter True, 4, in Her Workouts: 'She Loves to Jump Rope'
Tyler Hubbard and Hayley Hubbard
Tyler Hubbard and His Family Dress Up as 'The Incredibles' for Sweet Halloween Photo
Meghan King Says She Had a 'Single Mama Revelation' After Not Having Her Three Kids for Halloween
Meghan King Shares 'Revelation' After She Couldn't Talk to or See Pictures of Her Kids on Halloween
Dwyane Wade; Zaya Wade; Siovaughn Funches-Wade
Dwyane Wade Responds to Ex-Wife's Objection to Daughter Zaya Changing Her Name: 'This Isn't a Game'
Actress Anna Faris attends the premiere of "Overboard" on April 30, 2018 at the The Regency Village Theatre in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Robyn Beck / AFP) (Photo credit should read ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images)
Anna Faris on Her Past Struggle to Connect with Her Stepkids: 'Why Don't They Like Me?'
Joanna Gaines rollout
Joanna Gaines on How She's Changed as a Mom: 'I Always Thought I Should Have the Answers'
Andy Cohen and children
Andy Cohen Says He's Had a 'Total Shift in Priority' Since Becoming a Dad of Two
jana kramer
Jana Kramer Celebrates Halloween with Her Kids in Classic 'Toy Story' Costumes