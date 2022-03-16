Tia Mowry Shares 10-Year-Old Son Cree's Emotional Reaction to Getting Into His 'Dream School'

"As a mother, my goal was and is always to support and give my children the opportunities I never had as a child and this week, BOTH of our dreams came true!" Tia Mowry said

Tia Mowry is bursting with pride over her son's latest accomplishment.

On Wednesday, the 43-year-old actress posted a sweet video on Instagram after her 10-year-old son Cree Taylor was accepted into his dream school. The Sister, Sister star shared his emotional reaction to the news.

"Telling our son he got into his dream school. A new favorite memory and dream come true for us all," Mowry wrote.

In the clip, her husband Cory Hardrict asks their son if he was good in school. After Cree says he behaved, Hardrict adds, "I'm going to show you what your teacher said, okay? Read this."

Cree nervously reads the message before gasping in shock once he learns he was accepted into his school of choice. He then bursts into tears and hugs his dad. Mowry was also heard crying from behind the camera.

"SO proud of @creehardrict for getting accepted into the school of his DREAMS," Mowry captioned the video. "As a mother, my goal was and is always to support and give my children the opportunities I never had as a child and this week, BOTH of our dreams came true! Congrats, Cree it's only up from here. Mommy loves you and we got you! 🤍"

"♥️♥️♥️🥲🥲 🙏🏾✨" Hardrict added in the comments.

Cree also received a number of congratulatory messages under the post.

"This brought me so much happiness this morning. Congrats Cree!!!!!" La La Anthony wrote while Evelyn Lozada commented, "I'm crying with him omg 😫 Congratulations!"

Along with Cree, the couple — who wed in 2008 — are also parents to 3-year-old daughter Cairo Tiahna.

Mowry told PEOPLE that she hopes to set a positive example as a mother to Cree and Cairo.

"Children learn through observation, so I would want them to say that Mommy was a doer. She wanted us to work hard, and we saw Mommy working hard," she told PEOPLE in 2020.