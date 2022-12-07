Tia Booth and Fiancé Taylor Mock Welcome Baby Boy Tatum: 'Best Day of Our Lives'

Tia Booth and Taylor Mock welcomed baby son Tatum Booth Mock on Tuesday, the pair announced on Instagram

and
Published on December 7, 2022 10:52 PM
Photo: Tia Booth/Instagram

Tia Booth is officially a mom!

The Bachelor in Paradise alum, 31, and fiancé Taylor Mock have welcomed a baby boy, they revealed via Instagram on Wednesday.

The couple shared a post that features audio of their loved ones swooning and gushing over the newborn.

They also reveal his name, Tatum Booth Mock, in a graphic shared along with the announcement.

He was born on Tuesday at 6:13 a.m., a moment Mock and Booth called the "best day of our lives."

Tia Booth Shares Maternity Photos and Hints at Baby Boy's Name Photographer: Sheri Angeles (@sheriangeles)
Sheri Angeles/@sheriangeles

Speaking with PEOPLE in October, Booth said she was "feeling good" and also shared photos from her maternity shoot, shot by photographer Sheri Angeles and videographer Erica Campbell.

When it came to naming their little one, Booth said at the time that she and Mock had picked part of his moniker.

"Baby boy has a name! Well ... he has a first name," she shared. "The middle name is harder than we thought."

Booth hinted that she, her husband, and their baby "will all have the initials 'TM.' "

The Bachelor Nation star announced that she and Mock were engaged in an Instagram post in April.

"Never been more shocked or sure in my life💍 I love you so much Tay, my FIANCÉ!!!" she wrote alongside a photo of herself showing off her engagement ring. She also shared a video of the proposal.

Booth was previously on Arie Luyendyk Jr.'s season of The Bachelor in 2018, before she went into a relationship with Colton Underwood during her first time on Bachelor in Paradise. She then dated Cory Cooper from 2018 to 2019, ahead of filming another season of BiP and leaving the show single in 2021.

The physical therapist previously kept her relationship with Mock private for some time, before she made her relationship with him Instagram official in October 2021.

