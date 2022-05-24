Tia and Tamera Mowry Get Their Kids Together for Cute Play Date: 'Family Over Everything'

"There's nothing better than getting together with my sister," Tia wrote on Instagram

Tia Mowry and Tamera Mowry Get Their Kids Together For a Play Date: ‘Family Over Everything’

For Tia and Tamera Mowry, family is absolutely everything!

The twin sisters, 43, shared photos of their family gathering on Instagram Monday, each telling their followers how grateful they were to be able to watch each other's children grow up together.

The Twitches alums made goofy facial expressions for the camera as they posed next to each other in one photo, which Tia shared. In another picture, Tia's 10-year-old son, Cree Hardrict, stood next to his aunt as they measured each other's height.

"Family over everything 🤍 There's nothing better than getting together with my sister @tameramowrytwo and watching our kids play together," Tia wrote.

She added: "They are getting SO BIG! We can't believe it. These are the times I will always cherish!"

Tamera also posted a similar set of pictures. "So much fun with you sissy! @tiamowry! Family is everything 💕Great laughs, conversations and pure love," she captioned the post.

"Look how tall Cree has gotten?! I see you @tahj_mowry and dad 🤣," she added, tagging their brother, Tahj.

Tamera is mom to two children – son Aden, 9, and daughter Ariah, 6 – whom she shares with her husband, Adam Housley.

Tia shares two children with husband Cory Hardrict: son Cree and daughter Cairo, 4.

The Family Reunion star opened up about her dedication to spending necessary time with her children in April, writing a lengthy post under a few pictures showing her family's Easter celebration.

"No matter how busy I am... I truly always — or try to — make time for my son and daughter. I never want them to feel less important than anything else I am focused on," she said.