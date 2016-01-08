The rapper says he and wife Tiny are focused on "staying together" and "being understanding"

T.I. and Tiny Share Joy Over Baby No. 7 and Secret to Making Marriage Work

T.I. and Tameka “Tiny” Cottle are expecting a new baby — and making must-see reality TV in the process.

“It’s going to add to a house of madness,” Tiny, 40, tells PEOPLE exclusively of the upcoming birth. “A new baby is something we haven’t had in seven years — it’s going to be a little chaotic.”

Adds her rapper husband, 35: “It’s definitely going to stink the house up a little bit! But in the end, all additions make the family closer and better.”

The Atlanta-based couple, whose show T.I. & Tiny: The Family Hustle returns to VH1 later this year, still have months to go before the arrival of their third child together and seventh addition to their blended family.

“I haven’t had any morning sickness, and the baby’s been moving a lot,” the former Xscape singer says. “I’m having a good second trimester so far.”

Tiny announced her pregnancy in an Instagram video on Christmas Day. “Merry Christmas! Thank you to my family for my wonderful gifts,” the pregnant matriarch said in her adorable clip.

“But most of all thank you for our new heir to the throne. This is the best Christmas gift you could’ve ever gave me.”

True to form, T.I. is already cracking jokes about the child’s future as a rapper. “The baby’s dropping a mix tape on Feb. 14 called ‘For the Love of Everybody,’ ” he quips. “It was recorded from the belly. Y’all gonna need some special headphones, which we will also provide. You all can look forward to that!”

When the couple isn’t preparing for their baby in 2016, T.I. says they will focus on “staying together, staying friends, being understanding of one another and continuing to care.”

Their secret to a loving home life and thriving marriage of nearly six years: putting family first.

“What you can’t do is bring yourself down with the details of what’s going on in the world,” he explains. “You have to worry about what’s going on in your house.”