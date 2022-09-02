T.I. Responds to Video of Son King, 18, Discussing His Arrest: 'I Know That Energy'

T.I. is thanking fans for their concern about his son King after the 18-year-old revealed he was arrested.

Video showing King Harris discussing his recent arrest appeared on social media on Thursday, along with criticism that the oldest son of the rapper and wife Tameka "Tiny" Harris was proud of spending a brief time behind bars for charges that have not been made known publicly.

On Friday, T.I. posted a video to Instagram in which he responded to fan comments about his son.

"I know my son. Think I ain't spoke to my son? Think I ain't told my son, his mama and his grandmama? His ass is going to prison ... if he keeps this s--- up, his ass is going to prison."

"Ain't no way around it, ain't nothing I'mma be able to do about it," he continued.

Adding that he's "already had that conversation" and "already made my peace with it," the rapper continued, "Cause I know that energy. I was that energy. I know exactly how it's going to turn out."

After stopping to take a selfie with a fan, he continued, "King is a good kid chasing after the wrong s---. I trust in God to deal with it the way he sees fit."

Noting that he did everything he could as a parent to address his behavior while raising him, he said that now that King is an adult, "he's gonna have to go through it."

T.I. vowed to "love him through whatever it is that he's going through" because he believes his son is "trying to convince himself of things as we all do as young men and even young women growing up, try to convince ourselves that we are certain things."

"Time is going to be his teacher," he concluded.

In addition to King, T.I. and Tiny are parents to son Major, 14, and daughter Heiress, 6. T.I. is also father to daughter Deyjah, 21, and sons Domani, 21, and Messiah, 22. Tiny is also mom to daughter Zonnique, 26 — who made the couple grandparents after welcoming daughter Hunter Zoelle in December 2020.

In October 2020, Zonnique addressed controversial comments her stepfather had previously made about going to his daughter's gynecologist appointments to check the status of her virginity, noting he changed after the controversy.

"I feel like it's a lot of stuff he didn't realize when it comes to a young girl's feelings. So I feel like now he's a little bit more careful," she said at the time.

"He just goes about everything a little bit differently now, definitely. ... He's more sensitive with everything."