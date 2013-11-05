Chris Hemsworth: Fatherhood Makes Working Just for Fun

"Being a father is certainly a task," he says. "But the best one that I could ever ask for."

For a guy routinely tasked with strapping on a suit of armor and a red cape so that he can save the world, Chris Hemsworth can understand putting in a hard days work.

However, the Aussie hunk admits that it’s getting more and more difficult to even get out the door thanks to the little lady in his life.

“She’s the best!” Hemsworth told PEOPLE of his 17-month-old daughter India Rose while attending the premiere of Thor: The Dark Worldin Hollywood, Calif. on Monday.

“It makes it harder and harder to leave and go to work. I enjoy being at home a lot more than I ever have.”

Not only has fatherhood ratcheted up the siren song of making every day a lazy Sunday with his family — including wife Elsa Pataky — but it also has improved the 30-year-old’s life away from home.

“It makes me much more relaxed with work,” he says. “To be honest, because I have something that is far more important to me now — and that is the priority — I get to just enjoy the work for what it is.”

Not that it’s always easy to have your world happily turned upside down by someone wearing diapers. But if anyone can tackle the role of doting dad, it’s Hemsworth.

“Being a father is certainly a task,” he says. “But the best one that I could ever ask for. Being home, being with the family, that’s what it’s about.”