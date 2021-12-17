Thomas Rhett's Daughter Adorably Interrupts Him Singing About Being a Dad

Thomas Rhett sang a sentimental tune about parenting on Instagram Thursday when one of his daughters sweetly interrupted

In a video shared on Instagram Thursday, the 31-year-old country music star sang an unreleased song about the realities of being a parent. He grabbed his guitar and began to describe what appears to be an average morning in the Akins household.

He sang, "It's 5 am and I'm tugging on the covers. You and me baby looking at each other like, whose turn is it this time? I guess it's mine."

After his first few words, one of his daughters, possibly either Ada James, 4, Lennon Love, 22 months, is heard talking in the background and repetitively saying "daddy."

Thomas Rhett — who shares daughters Willa Gray, 6, Ada, Lennon, and Lillie, 1 month, with wife Lauren Akins — looked in the direction of the voice and smiled as he continued his song.

"One needs a bottle, one needs a diaper, it's a full-time job ain't no 9 to 5er. Running on coffee and fumes, tornado in the living room," Thomas Rhett sang. "Days are long, go on and on, before you know it they're up and gone. So tough it on out, let it all sink in, 'cause these times ain't never coming back again."

He sang about his and Akins' life before their daughters, "It used to be us in our own little world, now we got four little girls," before referencing the children in the background. "One needs a nap, and the other needs attention."

He tells the little one to "come here" as she gets closer, briefly making her way into the camera view for the first time. "Baby, why are you crying? Daddy's gotcha, everything's fine and, I pick her up, put her on my shoulder," Thomas Rhett continued. "Better hold her while she lets me hold her."

He later concludes the special song with the chorus and adds, "Before you know it you'll be handing them the keys to a Honda accord. The days are long, but the years are short."

Thomas Rhett captioned the sweet moment, "Thought a parent could use this today haha #yearsareshort."

He and Akins welcomed their youngest daughter Lillie in November, making them a family of six.

But their family could grow even more soon. While answering fan questions on his Instagram Story recently, Thomas Rhett hinted at the possibility of having another child.

During a Q&A session, Thomas Rhett was asked if he and Akins, who celebrated their ninth wedding anniversary in October, were "planning on having any more kids." The musician said, "Life Changes," before adding, "Probably! Haha."