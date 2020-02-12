Thomas Rhett now has a trio of little girls to look after!

The country singer, 29, and his wife Lauren have welcomed their third child, a daughter named Lennon Love Akins, they announced Tuesday on Instagram.

Born in Nashville at 8:30 a.m. on Monday, Feb. 10 and weighing in at 9 lbs., 2 oz, the newborn joins older sisters Ada James, 2, and Willa Gray, 4.

“Our early Valentine baby was born yesterday, February 10th and her sisters couldn’t be happier to finally get to kiss her little face 🥰 Lennon Love Akins 💕 9lbs 2oz of lovveeee with lots of dark hair and blue eyes 💙” Akins captioned a series of photos. “We could not be more in love 💗💗💗”

Added Thomas Rhett, “Lennon Love Akins was born at 8:30 AM on February 10th! It was such a joy to watch this little angel be brought into the world. My wife is just incredible through the entire birth🙌🏼 watching our kids meet Lennon for the first time was probably the sweetest thing I’ve ever seen in my whole life! Ada James and Willa Gray are going to be the best big sisters on the planet. The Lord is so good and I’m so grateful for my beautiful growing family!! Y’all pray for us as we switch from man on man defense to zone👍”

Image zoom Thomas Rhett, newborn daughter Lennon Love and Lauren Akins Katelyn Brown

Image zoom Ada James, Lennon Love and Willa Gray Akins Katelyn Brown

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE’s free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

RELATED GALLERY: See Lauren Akins’ Cutest Baby Bump Photos with Husband Thomas Rhett

The "Life Changes" singer announced in July that the family would soon be expanding, sharing cute snapshots of his daughters embracing their mama’s belly — while also poking fun at the notion of adding another girl to the group.

“Excited to share that I will now be paying for 3 weddings😂,” Thomas Rhett joked in his caption at the time. “I feel so blessed to say that our third child is on the way and it’s a girl!! I love you so much @laur_akins. WG and AJ, y’all are gonna be the best big sisters! Bring on the crazy.”

In September, Lauren, 30, admitted the idea of raising three girls sounded “overwhelming”; however, she told Country Living that her two older daughters would surely jump at the chance to help Mom with the new baby.

“I can already see how my girls are going to mother her,” said Lauren. “They’re going to have a lot of fun with it — and I will welcome the extra help.”

Image zoom Thomas Rhett and family in November 2019 Jason Kempin/Getty Images

RELATED VIDEO: Countdown to Baby! Thomas Rhett and Pregnant Wife Lauren Walk the Red Carpet at the 2019 AMAs

The newly minted mother of three also told the magazine that she felt more prepared during her pregnancy this time around. (Willa was adopted from Uganda in 2017.)

“It’s cool experiencing it once, and then kind of knowing what I’m getting into this time,” she said at the time. “I can be a little more excited and a little less anxious.”

Image zoom Thomas Rhett and Lauren Akins Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Thomas Rhett previously expressed his desire to have a large family, telling ABC News Radio in June that even though it can be “stressful” balancing parenting with his music, he’s ready to add more kids to the mix.

“If we stopped having kids now, I know I’d wake up at 45 and go, ‘We should’ve had five more,’ because I really do want to be able to sit at a Thanksgiving or Christmas table with the most gigantic family,” he said at the time. “There is nothing more fun than being around my children, so I can only imagine it gets more fun the more that you have.”