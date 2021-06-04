Thomas Rhett Shares 'Wild' Story of Learning Wife Lauren Was Pregnant on Ski Trip

The country singer and wife Lauren Akins are expecting their fourth baby — and fourth daughter — in November

Thomas Rhett received an extra special birthday surprise during a ski trip with his wife earlier this year.

While promoting his partnership with Claritin's Outsideologist Project, the country singer, 31, spoke to PEOPLE about his baby girl on the way and the "wild" way he found out his wife Lauren Akins was pregnant with their fourth daughter back in March.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Thomas Rhett, who also shares daughters Lennon Love, 14 months, Ada James, 3½, and Willa Gray, 5, with Akins, says he was on a ski trip in Telluride, Colorado, with his wife and some friends for his birthday when Akins began to show symptoms.

"We were on a ski lift and my wife kept saying that she was just feeling nauseous and somehow I convinced her it was from her face being burnt," he says. "I was like, 'Maybe it's just sun poisoning.' Or, 'Maybe it's this.' And she was like, 'I don't know, this feels kind of different.' "

The "Marry Me" artist says he then joked with Akins that maybe she was pregnant again.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

thomas rhett and lauren akins with their family Willa Gray, Thomas Rhett, Ada James, Lauren Akins and Lennon Love | Credit: Thomas Rhett Akins/Instagram

"She was like, 'There's no way I'm pregnant.' And I was like, 'Well, there's definitely a way,' " he says with a laugh. "And we went and got a pregnancy test and literally within 15 seconds, there were two pink lines on the pregnancy test."

The star says he and Akins "couldn't even wait to tell our family" and called them from Colorado to share the exciting surprise. In May, Thomas Rhett revealed the news to the world while on stage during his concert in Fort Worth, Texas.

"It's just wild. We always wanted five kids, so we're just kind of working our way there," he says.

Thomas Rhett admits he was "surprised" the couple are having another daughter but is more than prepared to be a girl dad again.

"I feel like I've got the ropes down as to what that looks like, being a dad to a girl. So when I found out we were having a fourth, I was like, well, we've already got the clothes, I know how to do this, this is just round four of it," he says. "My girls are my whole world and there truly is nothing more special than being a dad of beautiful little girls and something that I take a lot of pride in. It's going to be a wild and chaotic next 25 years, but I'm ready to embrace it."

And while Thomas Rhett's girls were a little disappointed they wouldn't be getting a baby brother, the singer says they're "really, really excited" now that the news has "sunk in."

"Lauren was showing them the pregnancy test and she was like, 'This means that you're going to have another sister.' And they both were just like 'But we wanted a brother!' " he recalls. "And they looked at me like it was my fault, and I was like, 'No, this is going to be awesome. Maybe one day we'll have a boy.' "

Until baby no. 4 arrives, Thomas Rhett is looking forward to spending as much time as he can with his girls.

Thomas Rhett says he and Akins are "very adamant" about getting their kids outside to play as it helps to "get their minds working and their creativity going." That's why the singer says it was a "no-brainer" for him to team up with Claritin on The Outsideologist Project, which "aims to get 1.2 million kids to be outside for just one hour longer each week."

The country artist says one of his daughters' favorite activities is to swim outside in their pool.

"My kids are like fish," he jokes. "We wake up and they put bathing suits on. Half the time we skip breakfast and go straight in the pool."