Thomas Rhett Jokes About Pregnant Wife Lauren's 'Sanity' as They Await Third Daughter's Arrival

No one is more ready for baby than Thomas Rhett‘s wife Lauren!

A little less than two weeks ahead of Lauren’s due date with their third daughter on the way, the country singer, 29, shared a video of his wife explaining she was more than ready to give birth.

Dressed in a pair of black leggings and a white beanie, Lauren, 30, showed off her baby bump under a long-sleeved fitted striped shirt as her husband could be heard saying from behind the camera, “Hi, everybody. The due date is Feb. 3. What do y’all think the birthday is gonna be?”

After asking Lauren what she thought about when their baby would make her much-anticipated arrival, the mom-to-be said with a laugh, “I hope to God it’s something sooner than Feb. 3!”

Thomas Rhett wrote in the caption of the footage, “For the sake of @laur_akins sanity, we are hoping little baby girl gets here this week🙌🏼.”

The "Life Changes" singer announced in July that his family would soon be expanding, sharing cute snapshots of his daughters Ada James, 2, and Willa Gray, 4, embracing their mama’s belly — while also poking fun at the notion of adding another girl to the group.

“Excited to share that I will now be paying for 3 weddings😂,” Thomas Rhett joked in his caption at the time. “I feel so blessed to say that our third child is on the way and it’s a girl!! I love you so much @laur_akins. WG and AJ, y’all are gonna be the best big sisters! Bring on the crazy.”

In September, Lauren admitted the idea of raising three girls sounded “overwhelming”; however, she told Country Living that her two older daughters would surely jump at the chance to help Mom with the new baby.

“I can already see how my girls are going to mother her,” said Lauren. “They’re going to have a lot of fun with it — and I will welcome the extra help.”

Thomas Rhett brought Lauren to the 2019 American Music Awards in Los Angeles this past November, where she glowed in a shimmery burgundy and blue floor-length gown. She completed her look with bright pink lipstick and loose curls in her hair, as Thomas Rhett cradled her growing belly on the carpet.

“I try to make sure that every song I write, my 2-year-old can listen to, so that’s changed a lot of things,” the "Die a Happy Man" crooner said on the AMAs red carpet livestream. “We’re about to have three girls, so our house is going to be even more crazy than it already is.”

Thomas Rhett previously addressed his daughters’ excitement over welcoming a new sibling, explaining to Entertainment Tonight at the 2019 CMA Awards earlier that month while Willa Gray “understands it completely,” Ada wasn’t totally there yet.

“I think both of their worlds will be rocked when the new baby gets here,” he said, adding that he thinks both will be jealous. “I think I was born to be a dad of girls, and it’s been a lot of fun.”