Thomas Rhett's Wife Lauren Akins Shares Sweet Video of Her and Daughters Enjoying Hot Chocolate

Lauren Akins and her daughters are kicking off Christmas week with hot chocolate and cozy pajamas!

On Monday, Akins, 30, shared a sweet video on Instagram which shows herself and daughters Willa Gray, 4, and Ada James, 2, — whom she shares with her country star husband Thomas Rhett — wearing matching holiday pajamas, snuggling up together on a sofa while sipping the wintertime drink, which they filled with “marshmallow men” and peppermint spoons.

“What are we doing, Willa Gray?” Akins asks in the clip, to which Willa sweetly responds, “We’re eating hot chocolate, so that’s good news!”

The adorable reply prompts Akins to erupt with laughter as she repeats what her daughter says, adding, “Cheers!”

Little Ada James then makes an appearance, showing off her face smeared with chocolate.

“Talk!” Ada says to her mom, holding up her hand. “Talk to the hand,” Akins quips back.

“Ada James what are you doing?” Akins asks. The tiny tot proudly says, “Look at my face,” as she holds up her hot cocoa mug.

As Akins, Ada and Willa cuddle with their toasty, Akins shares that Rhett, 29, is starting up a fire for them and “trying to get the TV to work.”

“Christmas is 3 days away so that’s good news 💚❤️🎄✨,” Akins captioned the post.

“Merry Christmas from the Akins girls and our hot chocolate (and Ada James’ wrist tattoo ) last night.”

As Akins and Rhett prepare for Christmas, they are also gearing up to become a family of five.

Last month, Akins cradled her baby bump while shining in a gold dress at the 67th Annual BMI Country Awards in Nashville, Tennessee alongside her husband.

Rhett and Akins were childhood friends who began dating in high school (with a little nudge from Akins’ dad) and married in 2012.

In February 2017, the couple announced they were expecting a baby and had also begun the process of adopting a child from Africa.

Now in their seventh year of marriage, the two announced in July that they were expecting their third daughter. “Excited to share that I will now be paying for 3 weddings😂,” Thomas Rhett joked while sharing the news on Instagram alongside a photo from the couple’s gender reveal celebration.

“I feel so blessed to say that our third child is on the way and it’s a girl!! I love you so much @laur_akins. WG and AJ, y’all are gonna be the best big sisters! Bring on the crazy,” he added.