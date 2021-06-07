"Lauren just has rough pregnancies... But we're going to get through it and have a beautiful fourth daughter out of it," Thomas Rhett tells PEOPLE

Thomas Rhett Reveals Wife's Pregnancy with Fourth Baby Is 'One of the Worst': 'Such a Trooper'

Thomas Rhett is praising his wife Lauren Akins for staying strong as she faces a difficult pregnancy.

In an exclusive interview with PEOPLE, the country artist, 31, reveals that Akins has been dealing with "rough" pregnancy symptoms as she expects her fourth baby, another daughter, with Thomas Rhett in November.

The "Unforgettable" singer says her latest pregnancy is "probably one of the worst for her as far as nausea and yakking all day."

"Lauren just has rough pregnancies," he shares. "I'm sure there's a lot of moms out there that feel that way. But when Lauren gets pregnant, the whole getting sick first trimester and then you're done just has never really applied to her."

Thomas Rhett, who shares daughters Lennon Love, 14 months, Ada James, 3½, and Willa Gray, 5, with his wife, says it's been difficult to watch Akins struggle with her symptoms.

"It's just really sad because I feel like I can't do anything to help, except order Taco Bell at 11:30 at night to put something in her stomach," he shares.

Despite the hardships, Thomas Rhett says Akins is "such a trooper" and he's never heard her "really be like, 'I'm sick.' "

"You can just kind of see it a little bit on her face," he says. "But we're going to get through it and we'll have a beautiful fourth daughter out of it."

Thomas Rhett revealed the exciting pregnancy news last month during one of his concerts in Fort Worth, Texas.

"We always wanted five kids, so we're just kind of working our way there," he tells PEOPLE.

As for adding another daughter to the family, Thomas Rhett says he is more than prepared to be a girl dad for the fourth time.

"I feel like I've got the ropes down as to what that looks like, being a dad to a girl. So when I found out we were having a fourth, I was like, well, we've already got the clothes, I know how to do this, this is just round four of it," he says.

"My girls are my whole world and there truly is nothing more special than being a dad of beautiful little girls and something that I take a lot of pride in," Thomas Rhett adds. "It's going to be a wild and chaotic next 25 years, but I'm ready to embrace it."

The country crooner says he can't wait to meet his baby girl and is excited to see "what this new baby is going to be like, personality-wise and look-wise."

As for his three daughters, Thomas Rhett admits they were a little disappointed they weren't getting a baby brother but are now "really, really excited" to have a little sister.