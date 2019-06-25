Why Thomas Rhett Says He Would Eventually Regret Having Only Two Children with Wife Lauren

Thomas Rhett and wife Lauren are already parents to daughters Ada James, 22 months, and Willa Gray, 3½

By Jen Juneau
June 25, 2019 12:20 PM
Thomas Rhett with daughters Ada (L) and Willa
Thomas Rhett/ Instagram

Thomas Rhett isn’t done expanding his family just yet.

The "Look What God Gave Her" singer expressed his desire for more children with wife Lauren in an interview with ABC News Radio this week, where he admitted that despite the “stressful” parts of touring with kids, he is ready to add more to the mix that already includes Ada James, 22 months, and Willa Gray, 3½.

“It is very stressful, I feel like, to travel with your kids and still know that you’re waking up at 6 and you’re also playing a show at night. So in that aspect, I’m going, ‘I love my two kids and I’m kind of content,’ ” said Thomas Rhett, 29.

However, “If we stopped having kids now, I know I’d wake up at 45 and go, ‘We should’ve had five more,’ ” the country singer added. “Because I really do want to be able to sit at a Thanksgiving or Christmas table with the most gigantic family on the planet.”

It’s a “scary” concept to juggle parenting duties among more and more little ones, but Thomas Rhett’s mantra is the more the merrier, as he has been told it gets easier after two kids.

“They say that going from one to two is the hardest thing you’ll do as a parent,” he said. “I don’t know if that’s true ’cause I haven’t lived it yet, but going from two to three and maybe four and five, I’m just gonna embrace it and know that we can accomplish anything.”

” ‘Cause there is nothing more fun than being around my children,” Thomas Rhett continued. “So I can only imagine it gets more fun the more that you have.”

https://www.instagram.com/p/Bwnxn-4F0Jv/

Despite juggling a flourishing music career and parenting two girls, Thomas Rhett seems to have nailed the balance between his professional and personal life.

The sweet family of four enjoyed a trip to Lake Louise in Alberta, Canada, this past May, where they posed among a mountainous backdrop and played in the snow.

In August, Thomas Rhett and Lauren, 29, even jetted off on a romantic European vacation without their daughters, taking advantage of a break in his Life Changes tour.

The couple traveled to Italy for his manager Virginia Davis’ wedding, where they soaked up the sun, swam in the sea and drank wine, adorable as ever in multiple snapshots shared to their social-media accounts.

