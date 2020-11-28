This year marks the first Thanksgiving for Thomas Rhett and wife Lauren's 9-month0old daughter Lennon Love

Gang's All Here! Thomas Rhett Celebrates Thanksgiving with Wife Lauren and Their 3 Daughters

It's Lennon Love's first Thanksgiving!

On Thursday, Thomas Rhett and his wife Lauren celebrated the holiday with their 9-month-old youngest daughter and her two older sisters: Ada James, 3, and Willa Gray, 5.

"Happy late thanksgiving to everyone. It’s been a very weird year but I hope y’all have found the time to slow down and really understand how important your family is. I know I have. I pray that anyone holding on to anxiety or stress of any kind is relieved in Jesus name. Love y’all," the country singer, 30, wrote.

The family of five recently spent some downtime together on vacation, taking in some sun and sand as shown in a collection of snapshots Lauren, 31, posted to Instagram on Tuesday.

In the serene photos, Lauren, her country-star husband and their three adorable daughters are seen posing in front of an ocean backdrop, snuggling on the couch and eating doughnuts.

"So thankful for a few days at the beach with just us 5 🥰 plus donuts, bike rides, dreamy sunsets, hot chocolate in Christmas pj's, tiny seashells, going to bed early & lots of sandy toes 🤍," the mother of three wrote.

"Love my girls," Thomas Rhett captioned a similar gallery, which also included a picture of Willa Gray standing in front of a fire on the beach, chowing down on a s'more.

Next up for Lauren and Thomas? The couple is set to host the annual CMA Country Christmas special, to officially kick off the post-Thanksgiving holiday festivities.

"We can't wait for you all to get to watch that and get into the holiday spirit with us," Thomas Rhett told Good Morning America earlier this month.