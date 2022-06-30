Thomas Rhett Shares Adorable Shot of Daughter Lillie, 7 Months, with Her Big, Open Smile

There's nothing but happiness in Thomas Rhett's home!

The country singer, 32, recently shared a sweet new photo on Instagram of daughter Lillie Carolina, 7 months, with a wide-open smile as she sits up in front of a sunny window.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"This child 😎," he captioned the fun shot of the baby girl.

Earlier this year, the singer chatted with PEOPLE about his sixth studio album Where We Started, and the possibility of taking some of his kids on tour this summer.

"With four kids, it's hard to give all your kids different alone time," he explained. "So to be able to bring the older two out with me and just let us three have some dad-daughter time is going to be really special."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Thomas Rhett Thomas Rhett and wife Lauren Akins and daughters (left to right) Lennon Love, Ada James, Lillie Carolina and Willa Gray | Credit: katelyn brown/@katelynbrownphoto

"[It's] the first time that I'll be like, 'Hey, y'all don't have to go to bed before my show starts. You know, let's just treat this like a weekend and y'all can hang out with Dad till 11:30 and then we'll all go to bed, we'll wake up, we'll go to the zoo. We'll go do whatever y'all want to do.' " he said.

The country artist also talked about how his daughters helped him bring his latest album to life.

"I was alone with my thoughts in 2020 and wrote a lot of songs, just me and the guitar and I wanted to write some more things that made my kids smile and made my kids want to dance," Thomas Rhett said of the album's inspiration.

"I started playing the record and I kept taking notes of the ones they wanted to listen to over and over again," he recalled. "There were five or six on there that now when we get in the car, my 2-year-old will be like, 'Play daddy song, daddy song.' "

Thomas Rhett and Lauren Akins family Credit: Lauren Akins/Instagram

"And if it's not one of those six, even if it's an older song of mine or a newer one, those are the only six that she cares about. So those made it on the record for sure."

Last June, he told PEOPLE about how he found out his family would be growing yet again.

"We were on a ski lift and my wife kept saying that she was just feeling nauseous and somehow I convinced her it was from her face being burnt," he shared. "I was like, 'Maybe it's just sun poisoning.' Or, 'Maybe it's this.' And she was like, 'I don't know, this feels kind of different.' "

The "Marry Me" artist said he then joked with Akins that maybe she was pregnant again.

"She was like, 'There's no way I'm pregnant.' And I was like, 'Well, there's definitely a way,' " he said with a laugh. "And we went and got a pregnancy test and literally within 15 seconds, there were two pink lines on the pregnancy test."