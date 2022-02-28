Thomas Rhett Says Talking Parenthood with Collab Partner Katy Perry Was 'Hilarious, But Awesome'

Thomas Rhett, who is currently starring in Fritos first commercial in 20 years, will release his album Where We Started in April

Thomas Rhett's upcoming album has plenty of collaborations for fans to look forward to, but only would've had the country star giddy as a teen.

Thomas Rhett, 31, tells PEOPLE that teaming up with Katy Perry for the title track on his forthcoming sixth album Where We Started was something of a dream come true.

"I've always been such a huge fan of hers, from the time I was 14. Katy Perry was like, the jam and still is," he says. "She heard the song and was like, 'How do I be a part of this?' And I was like, 'I can't believe that you know who I am, first of all. Second of all, are you serious? Because the answer is yes.'"

Though the two initially recorded their parts of the song separately, as he's in Nashville and she's in California, the star says they've since met, filmed a music video together and bonded over their young families.

"I feel like when you're a parent and you talk to another parent it ends up being the majority of the conversation that you have because that's just what your life is consumed in," he says. "So to be able to talk dad-ing and mom-ing with someone like Katy was kind of hilarious, but awesome at the same time."

The five-time Grammy nominee is currently starring in a TV commercial for Fritos, the company's first ad in 20 years.

"They gave me full rein to just be super me," he says of the clip, which features him hanging out with friends and family, fishing and jamming while noshing on the beloved snack. "It brought back a lot of memories from my childhood, and everything about it just felt really nostalgic to me."

Meanwhile, the star says Lauren's favorite track on his new album, which hits shelves April 1, is "Us Someday," as she's a "sucker" for the love songs, while his girls prefer "Church Boots" and "Bring the Bar to You."

"My kids are just looking for a vibe," he says. "They request those multiple times on the way to school, and they already know the words to the record, which is always a plus, when your kids actually like your music. Because it would suck if they didn't, you know? Sometimes we try to make up alternate words for ["Bring the Bar to You"] and I tell them, 'Hey, you probably shouldn't sing that at school.'"

Having four kids under the age of 6 has certainly been a handful for the family, but Thomas Rhett says he wouldn't have it any other way.

"I keep telling people it's just complete chaos, but it's the kind of chaos that you dream about," he says of having four kids under 6. "We're just trucking through and doing the best job that we can to be parents and raising these girls right."

The "Slow Down Summer" singer adds that his favorite part of fatherhood so far has been watching his daughters adopt different hobbies, which range from Barbies and Disney to gymnastics and soccer.

"I love just diving into their hobbies with them because that's what my dad with me," he says. "It's a new hobby every week — we're starting to ride horses now."

In spite of all the commotion and craziness of everyday life, he and Lauren, high school sweethearts who tied the knot in 2012, still make sure to find time for themselves, purposefully setting time aside for date nights and adult conversations.