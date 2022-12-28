Celebrity Parents Thomas Rhett Poses with Wife and Four Daughters in Cute Christmas Card Photo: 'Sending Love' The country singer and wife Lauren Akins share daughters Willa Gray, 7, Ada James, 5, Lennon Love, 2, and Lillie Carolina, 13 months By Angela Andaloro Angela Andaloro Twitter Angela Andaloro is a Parents News Writer at PEOPLE. Angela has also written about entertainment and parenting at LittleThings, Mom.com, BuzzFeed, and more. In her spare time, she enjoys competing in fantasy sports leagues and watching too much reality TV. People Editorial Guidelines and Georgia Slater Georgia Slater Twitter Georgia Slater is a writer/reporter on the Parents team at PEOPLE. She began at the brand in 2018 as an editorial intern and later returned as an intern on the Food team. Upon graduating from the University of Maryland in 2019, Georgia worked as an entertainment intern at USA Today before coming back to PEOPLE as a digital news writer. In April 2021, she began her role as a Parents writer/reporter. People Editorial Guidelines Published on December 28, 2022 10:21 AM Share Tweet Pin Email Photo: Thomas Rhett/instagram Thomas Rhett is having a blast with his family this Christmas. The country singer celebrated the holiday with wife Lauren Akins and their four daughters, Lillie Carolina, 13 months, Lennon Love, 2½, Ada James, 5, and Willa Gray, 7, giving fans a glimpse at his family's Christmas card on Instagram Monday. The holiday card features a sweet shot of the family of six smiling together with a beautiful autumn backdrop. For the snap, Thomas Rhett holds baby Lillie while Akins perches Lennon on her hip and their older two daughters stand in front. The four daughters wear sweaters stitched with their names on them while Thomas Rhett and Akins dress in complementing fall colors. "Merry Christmas Home Team! 🎄 Sending love from our whole family to yours ❤️," he captioned his post. Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories. Thomas Rhett Celebrates 'Beautiful' Daughter Willa Gray's 7th Birthday with Sweet Tribute Thomas Rhett first reflected on the holiday season in an Instagram video late last month. "What a day to be alive," the country singer shared with fans, wishing them a happy Thanksgiving. "I'm so, so grateful for this day, for my kids, my family, my band, my crew, my whole team." Later, he added that this year in particular has made him "thankful for health, the health of my wife and my kids." Sharing her own gratitude on her page, Akins shared a photo of the couple's four children and two dogs, writing, "so thankful for all my littles 💕🥰." Thomas Rhett Akins/Instagram That weekend, the family of six was ready to head straight into the Christmas season, posing for a photo together at a Christmas tree lot. Earlier this month, the singer shared a birthday tribute to daughter Lillie on Instagram, reflecting on his youngest's special milestone. "Lillie bug.. how are you one already? It seems like yesterday. For real," the proud dad wrote. "I love you so much." "Every time I look at you you are smiling! Don't ever lose that! Happy birthday to you little baby🙌."