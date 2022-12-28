Thomas Rhett Poses with Wife and Four Daughters in Cute Christmas Card Photo: 'Sending Love'

Thomas Rhett is having a blast with his family this Christmas.

The country singer celebrated the holiday with wife Lauren Akins and their four daughters, Lillie Carolina, 13 months, Lennon Love, 2½, Ada James, 5, and Willa Gray, 7, giving fans a glimpse at his family's Christmas card on Instagram Monday.

The holiday card features a sweet shot of the family of six smiling together with a beautiful autumn backdrop. For the snap, Thomas Rhett holds baby Lillie while Akins perches Lennon on her hip and their older two daughters stand in front.

The four daughters wear sweaters stitched with their names on them while Thomas Rhett and Akins dress in complementing fall colors.

"Merry Christmas Home Team! 🎄 Sending love from our whole family to yours ❤️," he captioned his post.

Thomas Rhett first reflected on the holiday season in an Instagram video late last month.

"What a day to be alive," the country singer shared with fans, wishing them a happy Thanksgiving. "I'm so, so grateful for this day, for my kids, my family, my band, my crew, my whole team."

Later, he added that this year in particular has made him "thankful for health, the health of my wife and my kids."

Sharing her own gratitude on her page, Akins shared a photo of the couple's four children and two dogs, writing, "so thankful for all my littles 💕🥰."

Thomas Rhett Akins/Instagram

That weekend, the family of six was ready to head straight into the Christmas season, posing for a photo together at a Christmas tree lot.

Earlier this month, the singer shared a birthday tribute to daughter Lillie on Instagram, reflecting on his youngest's special milestone.

"Lillie bug.. how are you one already? It seems like yesterday. For real," the proud dad wrote. "I love you so much."

"Every time I look at you you are smiling! Don't ever lose that! Happy birthday to you little baby🙌."