Thomas Rhett and Lauren Akins Welcome Fourth Baby, Daughter Lillie Carolina: See Her Photo

Another little girl has joined the Akins family!

Thomas Rhett and Lauren Akins welcomed their fourth child, daughter Lillie Carolina, on Monday, Nov. 15 in Nashville, they announced Wednesday evening on Instagram. The newborn weighed in at 7 lbs., 5 oz.

Baby Lillie joins big sisters Willa Gray, 6, Ada James, 4, and Lennon Love, 21 months.

"Lillie Carolina Akins 😍 born November 15th. 7.5 pounds of pure joy🙌," Thomas Rhett captioned a photo of himself with his wife and newborn daughter. "Lauren, you are my hero. Watching a child being born is legit a miracle. 4 under 6 here we go!"

Added Akins in her own post, "Our little miss Lillie Carolina Akins 💕 was born on November 15th and our family couldn't be more over the moon about our littlest joy 🤍

"If He dresses the lilies with beauty and splendor

How much more will He clothe you?

If He watched over every sparrow

How much more does He love you?"



Lyrics from "Jireh" by @elevationworship and @maverickcitymusic inspired by scriptures in Matthew 6 & Luke 12. Just love hearing her name as the sweetest reminder of how much God cares for us 🤍"

The country singer announced that he and his wife were expecting their fourth child, another daughter, on Mother's Day, writing on his Instagram, "Well... we are pregnant again!"

"We are pumped to be having our 4th girl 🙌🙌🙌," he added at the time.

Thomas Rhett recently opened up to PEOPLE about the moment he learned he would become a father for the fourth time, explaining that he was on a ski trip in Telluride, Colorado with Akins and friends when she began showing some familiar signs.

"We were on a ski lift and my wife kept saying that she was just feeling nauseous and somehow I convinced her it was from her face being burnt," he said. "I was like, 'Maybe it's just sun poisoning.' Or, 'Maybe it's this.' And she was like, 'I don't know, this feels kind of different.' "

Though he joked she might be pregnant again, Akins thought there was "no way."

"And I was like, 'Well, there's definitely a way,' " he said with a laugh. "And we went and got a pregnancy test and literally within 15 seconds, there were two pink lines on the pregnancy test… It's just wild. We always wanted five kids, so we're just kind of working our way there."

The couple recently celebrated their ninth wedding anniversary, with each sharing a sweet photo and tribute to the time they've spent together.

The "Die a Happy Man" artist shared a photo to Instagram of him and Akins snapped in a Tennessee field in 2011, writing that the night the picture was taken was a memorable one.