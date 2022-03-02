"Getting to see them see everything and meet the princesses for the first time is pretty special," Lauren Akins says of taking her two older daughters to Disney World

Thomas Rhett and Lauren Akins Talk 'Special' Day at Disney World with Their Daughters

Thomas Rhett and Lauren Akins are introducing their girls to the magic of Disney!

The couple recently took their two older daughters Willa Gray, 6, and Ada James, 4, to Walt Disney World to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Walt Disney World Resort where they snapped some cute photos and chatted about their "special" time at the park.

While at Magic Kingdom Park, Thomas Rhett, 31, and Akins, 32, who also share daughters Lennon Love, 2, and Lillie Carolina, 3 months, spoke to WDW News about what they were most looking forward to doing while at Disney World.

"[Our daughters] woke up talking about Tower of Terror and Willa Gray really wants to do Space Mountain again, she loved it," Akins shared. "[But] I think princesses probably tops the list, I think seeing their princesses is their favorite thing."

"I can't wait to watch them meet the princesses and also Space Mountain because that's my lifelong favorite ride," said Thomas Rhett.

Akins also added, "Getting to see [our daughters] see everything and meet the princesses for the first time is pretty special."

Asked to describe what it's like to raise four daughters in four words, the country singer replied, "Complete and utter chaos," while Akins laughed in agreement and added, "Chaos is good, spontaneity I think is key and fun, never a dull moment."

Despite the chaos, Akins reminds other parents to soak up the time with their young ones while they can.