Thomas Rhett and Pregnant Lauren Akins Celebrate Halloween with Star Wars Family Costume: Photos

The force was definitely with Thomas Rhett and Lauren Akins' family this Halloween!

The couple celebrated the spooky holiday this year with an epic family costume inspired by Star Wars: Episode IV: A New Hope. On Sunday, the country singer and his wife, both 31, shared several photos on Instagram of them dressed up alongside their three daughters, Willa Gray, 6, Ada James, 4, and Lennon Love, 20 months.

For their costumes, the musician dressed as Luke Skywalker, Akins as Chewbacca, Willa as Princess Leia, Ada as C-3PO and Lennon as R2-D2.

"Happy Halloween 💛🎃🕷👻 from the cast of Star Wars: Episode IV - A New Hope ✨," Akins writes, while Thomas Rhett wrote on his page, "Happy Halloween y'all! Countdown to Christmas begins in like 3 hours👻🎄"

The "Life Changes" artist and his wife are currently expecting their fourth child together, another daughter.

Left: Credit: Lauren Akins/Instagram Center: Credit: Lauren Akins/Instagram Right: Credit: Lauren Akins/Instagram

The country artist announced the news on Mother's Day, writing on his Instagram, "Well... we are pregnant again!"

"We are pumped to be having our 4th girl 🙌🙌🙌," he added at the time.

Left: Credit: Lauren Akins/Instagram Right: Credit: Lauren Akins/Instagram

Thomas Rhett recently opened up to PEOPLE about the moment he learned he would become a father for the fourth time, explaining that he was on a ski trip in Telluride, Colorado, with Akins and friends when she began showing some familiar signs.

"We were on a ski lift and my wife kept saying that she was just feeling nauseous and somehow I convinced her it was from her face being burnt," he said. "I was like, 'Maybe it's just sun poisoning.' Or, 'Maybe it's this.' And she was like, 'I don't know, this feels kind of different.' "

Though he joked she might be pregnant again, Akins thought there was "no way."

"And I was like, 'Well, there's definitely a way,' " he said with a laugh. "And we went and got a pregnancy test and literally within 15 seconds, there were two pink lines on the pregnancy test… It's just wild. We always wanted five kids, so we're just kind of working our way there."