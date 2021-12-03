Thomas Rhett and Lauren Akins Snap Their 'First Christmas Selfie as a Fam of 6' — See the Photo!
Thomas Rhett and Lauren Akins welcomed their fourth daughter, Lillie Carolina, last month
Thomas Rhett and Lauren Akins have a new family member to fit in their selfies!
On Thursday, Akins, 32, shared a sweet pair of Christmas-themed family selfies, which included the Akins' newest addition, baby girl Lillie Carolina, who was born last month.
In the picture, Thomas Rhett and Akins snuggle up to their four daughters, Willa Gray, 6, Ada James, 4, Lennon Love, 21 months, and Lillie, who are all dressed in matching Christmas pajamas. The family smiles and gathers around their Christmas tree, which is already decorated and lit up for the upcoming holiday.
"First Christmas selfie as a fam of 6 🎄✨ 💕#itsthemostwonderfultimeoftheyear," Akins writes.
Last month, Thomas Rhett and his wife got into the holiday spirit with daughters Willa Gray and Ada James as the group went Christmas tree shopping together.
The 31-year-old country music star shared a photo on Instagram from the family outing, featuring his smiling wife and their girls.
In the caption, Thomas Rhett called it his "favorite time of the year."
While recently answering fan questions on his Instagram Story, Thomas Rhett hinted at the possibility of having another child.
When asked if the couple was "planning on having any more kids," the musician said, "Life Changes," before adding, "Probably! Haha."
In June, Thomas Rhett told PEOPLE that he and Akins have "always wanted five kids, so we're just kind of working our way there."