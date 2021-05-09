Thomas Rhett and Lauren Akins Expecting Fourth Child: 'We Are Pumped to Be Having Our 4th Girl'

Thomas Rhett and Lauren Akins have something extra special to celebrate this Mother's Day!

Over the weekend, the country singer, 31, and his wife announced that they are expecting their fourth child — and fourth daughter.

"Well... we are pregnant again!" he wrote alongside a photo of the couple smiling together at his concert in Texas on Saturday, as his wife showed off her baby bump.

"Tonight when I was on stage in Fort Worth about to play 'to the guys that date my girls' my wife talked to me in my (ear monitors) and said 'you can tell them if you want' so anyways, now you know," he continued. "We are pumped to be having our 4th girl🙌🙌🙌."

As the post came to a close, the country star went on to joke about his future as a father of four. "Feel free to buy all the merch you want, knowing that all the proceeds are going straight to all these weddings I'll be paying for one day! Love you so much @laur_akins we always wanted a big thanksgiving table😭."

The singer and his wife, who tied the knot in 2012, are already parents to three daughters: Lennon Love, 14 months, Ada James, 3½ and Willa Gray, 5.

Akins also commemorated the special occasion with a meaningful social media post.

"SURPRISE!! he just couldn't wait any longer, so @thomasrhettakins told our newest little secret onstage at @billybobstexas in Ft. Worth (my mama's hometown 🥰) just in time for Mother's Day 💕," she wrote alongside a sweet photo of the couple posing together while holding up four fingers to symbolize their growing family.



"Akins family expanding in November 2021 with our FOURTH baby girl 💗💗💗💗," she added.

The "Marry Me" artist has previously credited his wife for being a major force in his life. Last month, he told PEOPLE that his wife helped him to rebalance his life."What my wife said put me back down to earth and reminded me, 'Hey, you are more than just a singer, you know. You're a dad. You're a husband. You're a friend,' " he shared.

The singer also opened up about the relationship he's building with his daughters and what he's taught them.

"I just love getting to spend one-on-one time with each of them, which is something that I didn't think was really important before," he said. "I just thought as long as the five of us were together, we were good. But I think the longer I've gone as a dad, it's like each child really does need that one-on-one time — in the same way that Lauren and I just need time with each other."

He also shared that the couple hoped to have more children in the future. "My wife has wanted five kids for forever," he said, "so I'm sure we're gonna have at least that many."