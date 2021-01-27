Lauren Akins' Daughter Willa Gray, 5, Pulls Off 'Pretty Brilliant' Fashion Look in Sweet Snap

Lauren Akins and Thomas Rhett's daughter Willa Gray is a fashionista in the making!

On Tuesday, Akins, 30, shared a sweet photo on Instagram of her 5-year-old daughter showing off her big smile while wearing a men's camo coat from SITKA as a dress.

"Going back through Montana pics and maybe it's just me, but I think its pretty brilliant that my 5 year old figured out how to make a men's Sitka coat look like a camo runway dress 😍 💕," Akins wrote. "@sitkagear if y'all ever need a fashion forward 5 year old designer, I can put in a good word for ya 👊🏽💗."

Thomas Rhett, 30, commented on his wife's post in agreement about their daughter's fashion skills. "😂😂 100 percent," he wrote.

More of Akins' followers flooded the comments section of her post and complimented Willa's look. "Little fashionista," wrote Hayley Hubbard, wife of Florida Georgia Line's Tyler Hubbard, while Brittney Kelley, who is married to FGL's Brian Kelley, said, "Love that 👏🏽."

Akins and Thomas Rhett, who are also parents to 11-month-old daughter Lennon Love and Ada James, 3, welcomed Willa home from Uganda in 2017.

In April 2016, Willa — known then by her nickname "Blessing" — was just one of many orphans in a children's home Akins visited while working in Uganda with the Christian charity 147 Million Orphans. At the time, the couple had been trying to get pregnant with no luck, and had just begun to consider adoption. "She really does live up to her nickname in Uganda: She is just the biggest little Blessing that ever has walked the earth," Akins previously told PEOPLE of the toddler, who'd been brought to the children's home soon after her birth in November 2015.

In the years since they adopted Willa, the couple has strived to teach their eldest daughter to embrace herself for who she is.

"[It's] something that we talk about really openly," the country singer told Entertainment Tonight last September about the conversations they've shared surrounding the fact that Willa has noticed that her family "looks a lot different" than others.

"I think me and Lauren's main thing we want to get across is how proud we are and that we want her to grow up proud of herself and of her family," he said. "[We tell Willa] to embrace who you are and to embrace your uniqueness and embrace your culture as well."

Thomas Rhett added, "That's something we want to educate her on as long as she's still in our household and even beyond that."

Following the death of George Floyd last year, Akins and Thomas Rhett each shared a moving post on Instagram and vowed to fight against racial injustice in Willa's honor.

"I want to be her mother who raises her to know what it means to have brown skin and to be proud of it," said Akins. "I want to be her mother who doesn't listen to the shaming of skin colors but instead listens to the Spirit of God who knitted every skin color together in their mother's womb for His glory," she continued. "Because the truth is: I AM HER mother who FIGHTS for her. I am her mother who celebrates not only WHO she and her two sisters are, but WHOSE they are and exactly who God created them to be."