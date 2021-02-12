Lauren Akins and Thomas Rhett Snap Silly Family Photo While Celebrating Lennon's First Birthday

Lauren Akins and Thomas Rhett can't believe how fast their little girl Lennon Love is growing up!

On Wednesday, Lennon celebrated her first birthday surrounded by her parents and sisters Willa Gray, 5, and Ada James, 3.

The family commemorated the special day with a rainbow-themed birthday party, complete with streamers, balloons, party hats and an adorable cake with a rainbow on top.

During the celebration, the family snapped a silly photo of the group surrounding Lennon in her high chair as they made surprised faces.

"How we feel about our girl turning 1 💕🌈☁️🎈," Akins captioned the picture, shared to Instagram on Friday.

On Thursday, Akins, 31, posted a sweet tribute in honor of her daughter's birthday alongside photos from the birthday party and the mother-daughter duo over the past year.

"My precious, littlest Love!! You are 1 (yesterday, oops-I was too busy celebrating you to post 💕)!" Akins began. "Your little personality is already bigger than most adults I am fairly certain, laughing is my favorite thing to do with you-other than kissing your lips💋, and I know without a doubt that I am the luckiest mama in the world that God made you mine💗 AND right before the holiday of L❤️VE! 😩💕 "

"You and your sweet, stubborn, cautious and joyful heart are completely adored by us," she continued. "Happy Birthday LeLo girl!! Life with you makes my heart beat with such JOY 💗 I love you my little Lennon 💕🌈☁️🎈"

Thomas Rhett, 30, also paid tribute to his little girl on her birthday, sharing a throwback shot of Lennon to Instagram.

In the photo, Lennon is seen wearing a fuzzy winter hat and an adorable holiday onesie printed with candy canes.

"Happy birthday Lenny Lou! I pray love, joy and peace over you," he began the heartfelt post. "You are beautiful, unique and full of life. You are funny, sweet and truly one of a kind. Anyway, I just wanted to say, happy first birthday. I love you."

The couple announced the birth of Lennon on Instagram last year, calling the newborn their "early Valentine baby."

"Our early Valentine baby was born yesterday, February 10th and her sisters couldn't be happier to finally get to kiss her little face. Lennon Love Akins. 9lbs 2oz of lovveeee with lots of dark hair and blue eyes, " Akins captioned a series of photos. "We could not be more in love."