Thomas Rhett and Katy Perry had a lot to bond over while working on their new track, "Where We Started."

The country artist, 32, appeared on Audacy's Rob + Holly Thursday where he chatted about the experience of working with Perry, 37, sharing that the two "literally talked about our kids the entire time."

Thomas Rhett and wife Lauren Akins are parents to daughters Willa Gray, 6, Ada James, 5, Lennon Love, 2, and Lillie Carolina, 11 months, while Perry shares her 2-year-old Daisy Dove with fiancé Orlando Bloom.

"We literally talked about our kids the entire time… how we're raisin' 'em and what we're feeding 'em," he shared. "I think that's what you do as a parent these days, you're just like, 'Oh, let me show you this one picture on my phone of my kid that you've never met!' "

Speaking to PEOPLE, Thomas Rhett echoed similar comments about how the musicians bonded over their families.

"I feel like when you're a parent and you talk to another parent it ends up being the majority of the conversation that you have because that's just what your life is consumed in," he said. "So to be able to talk dad-ing and mom-ing with someone like Katy was kind of hilarious, but awesome at the same time."

"Where We Started" served as the title track for the country singer's sixth studio album, which dropped in April. The music video for the song dropped on Tuesday.

"Working with Katy has been a really collaborative process," Thomas Rhett said in a press release this week. "From tracking the song in the studio, to performing on it American Idol, to this video — her input has made this whole experience really special for me."

Perry added: "I loved being able to create a dreamy world for 'Where We Started,' going back to the Nashville singer-songwriter roots of where I started."