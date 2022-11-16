Thomas Rhett Has Hot Tub Party with All 4 Daughters to Celebrate Lillie's First Birthday: Photo

Lauren Akins shared a sweet photo of the "family hot tub" moment on Instagram Tuesday as they celebrated the youngest of their four daughters

By
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro

Angela Andaloro is a Parents News Writer at PEOPLE. Angela has also written about entertainment and parenting at LittleThings, Mom.com, BuzzFeed, and more. In her spare time, she enjoys competing in fantasy sports leagues and watching too much reality TV.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on November 16, 2022 03:47 PM
Thomas Rhett Poses in Hot Tub with His Daughters as They Celebrate Baby Lillie's First Birthday
Photo: Thomas Rhett/instagram

Thomas Rhett is grateful for every moment with his four girls.

On Tuesday, wife Lauren Akins shared a sweet family moment where the country singer, 32, smiles in a hot tub as he celebrates daughter Lillie Carolina's first birthday with all four of his daughters.

"Family hot tub party for Lillie's birthday 🎈🥰💕," Akins captioned the sweet shot, which shows a smiling Thomas Rhett with Lillie on his lap, Lennon Love, 2, on his back and 7-year-old Willa Gray leaning in next to them. Next to her is Ada James, 5, who throws up peace signs in the family photo.

Earlier in the day, Thomas Rhett shared a birthday tribute to Lillie on Instagram, reflecting on the milestone.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"Lillie bug.. how are you one already? It seems like yesterday. For real," the proud dad wrote. "I love you so much. Every time I look at you you are smiling! Don't ever lose that! Happy birthday to you little baby🙌."

Last month, Thomas Rhett appeared on Audacy's Rob + Holly where he chatted about the experience of working with Katy Perry on their track "Where We Started," sharing that the two "literally talked about our kids the entire time."

"We literally talked about our kids the entire time… how we're raisin' 'em and what we're feeding 'em," he shared. "I think that's what you do as a parent these days, you're just like, 'Oh, let me show you this one picture on my phone of my kid that you've never met!' "

Thomas Rhett told PEOPLE in June 2021 about how he found out his family would be growing yet again.

"We were on a ski lift and my wife kept saying that she was just feeling nauseous and somehow I convinced her it was from her face being burnt," he shared. "I was like, 'Maybe it's just sun poisoning.' Or, 'Maybe it's this.' And she was like, 'I don't know, this feels kind of different.' "

The "Marry Me" artist said he then joked with Akins that maybe she was pregnant again.

"She was like, 'There's no way I'm pregnant.' And I was like, 'Well, there's definitely a way,' " he said with a laugh. "And we went and got a pregnancy test and literally within 15 seconds, there were two pink lines on the pregnancy test."

In May 2021, the artist revealed the news to the world while on stage during his concert in Fort Worth, Texas.

Related Articles
thomas rhett
Thomas Rhett Celebrates 'Beautiful' Daughter Willa Gray's 7th Birthday with Sweet Tribute
Thomas Rhett and Katy Perry perform onstage at The 56th Annual CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena on November 09, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee.
Thomas Rhett and Katy Perry Join Forces for 'Where We Started' Duet at the 2022 CMA Awards
thomas rhett, katy perry
Thomas Rhett Says He and Katy Perry 'Talked About Our Kids the Entire Time' While Working Together
Thomas Rhett
Thomas Rhett Shares Adorable Shot of Daughter Lillie, 7 Months, with Her Big, Open Smile
Thomas Rhett, Lauren Akins at the 2019 American Music Awards arrivals at Microsoft Theater
Thomas Rhett and Lauren Akins' Relationship Timeline
Thomas Rhett and Lauren Akins attend the 2022 CMT Music Awards at Nashville Municipal Auditorium on April 11, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee.
Thomas Rhett Celebrates 10th Wedding Anniversary to 'Best Friend' Lauren Akins: 'Love You So Much'
thomas rhett, katy perry
Katy Perry and Thomas Rhett Reflect on Their Journeys in Dreamy 'Where We Started' Music Video
thomas rhett
Thomas Rhett and Lauren Akins Welcome Fourth Baby, Daughter Lillie Carolina: See Her Photo
thomas rhett
90 Photos of Thomas Rhett & Lauren Akins' Adorable Growing Family
Thomas Rhett and Lauren Akins family
Lauren Akins Shares Sweet Family Selfie for Thomas Rhett's Birthday: 'You Are the Best Thing'
thomas rhett
Thomas Rhett and Lauren Akins Celebrate First Christmas with Four Kids — See Their Family Photo!
Lauren Akins
Thomas Rhett and Lauren Akins Snap Their 'First Christmas Selfie as a Fam of 6' — See the Photo!
Lauren Akins
Thomas Rhett Is Absolutely Sure He and Lauren Akins Will Adopt Again: '100% on Our Brains'
Chris Lane and Lauren Bushnell attend the 54th Academy Of Country Music Awards at MGM Grand Hotel & Casino on April 07, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada
Lauren Bushnell Lane and Chris Lane's Relationship Timeline
Thomas Rhett and Lauren Akins Instagram
Thomas Rhett and Lauren Akins Go Christmas Tree Shopping with Kids: 'Favorite Time of the Year'
The original Sanderson sisters (Sarah Jessica Parker, Bette Midler, Kathy Najimy) and Nayanna Holley, Kelly Clarkson, Jessi Collins as the Sanderson sisters.
All the Celebs Who Have Dressed as the Sanderson Sisters from Hocus Pocus for Halloween