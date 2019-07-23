Big 'Life Changes'! Thomas Rhett and Wife Lauren Akins Expecting Third Daughter: 'Bring on the Crazy'

“Look What God Gave” them — another baby girl on the way!

Thomas Rhett and his wife Lauren are expecting their third child, they announced on Instagram Tuesday afternoon with a series of family photos featuring their daughters Ada James, 23 months, and Willa Gray, 3½.

Alongside cute snapshots of the girls kissing their mama’s belly, Lauren also shared a video of their sex reveal, where they set off cannons that emitted pink smoke to let them know baby No. 3 was another girl.

“Excited to share that I will now be paying for 3 weddings😂,” Thomas Rhett, 29, joked in his caption. “I feel so blessed to say that our third child is on the way and it’s a girl!! I love you so much @laur_akins. WG and AJ, y’all are gonna be the best big sisters! Bring on the crazy.”

“We decided we didn’t have enough princess dresses around the house so we’re adding another Akins baby girl to the family early next year 💕🎀😭💗💗💗,” added Lauren in her post. “Despite Thomas Rhett’s initial shock (swipe to see video 😂) we are absolutely over the moon for our baby girl! Our girls cannot wait to meet their little sister 💕💕”

The couple were childhood friends, and married in 2012. In February 2017, they announced they were expecting a baby and had begun the process of adopting a child from Africa.

In a 2017 interview with PEOPLE shortly following Ada’s birth, Thomas Rhett and Lauren, 29, talked about their cozy-yet-chaotic new life as parents of two. (They had adopted Willa from Uganda just months earlier, in May 2017.)

“The moment we look at our calendars, it really does stress us out,” the country crooner said of balancing family time with his then-upcoming album, Life Changes. “But if Luke Bryan and Jason Aldean can do it, we can do it!”

“It’s not like there ever is a perfect time to have kids, or a perfect time to put out a record,” Thomas Rhett added. “We just happen to be doing both at the exact same time! We keep going back to ‘Take it one day at a time.’ “

Image zoom Thomas Rhett with daughters Ada (L) and Willa Thomas Rhett/Instagram

The soon-to-be father of three expressed his desire for additional children with his wife this past June, where he admitted in an interview with ABC News Radio that despite the less glamorous parts of touring with kids, he is ready to add more to the mix.

“It is very stressful, I feel like, to travel with your kids and still know that you’re waking up at 6 and you’re also playing a show at night. So in that aspect, I’m going, ‘I love my two kids and I’m kind of content,’ ” said Thomas Rhett.

However, “If we stopped having kids now, I know I’d wake up at 45 and go, ‘We should’ve had five more,’ ” the country singer added. “Because I really do want to be able to sit at a Thanksgiving or Christmas table with the most gigantic family on the planet.”

Image zoom Thomas Rhett and wife Lauren Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

It’s a “scary” concept to juggle parenting duties among more and more little ones, but Thomas Rhett’s mantra is the more the merrier, as he has been told it gets easier after two kids.

“They say that going from one to two is the hardest thing you’ll do as a parent,” he said. “I don’t know if that’s true ’cause I haven’t lived it yet, but going from two to three and maybe four and five, I’m just gonna embrace it and know that we can accomplish anything.”

” ‘Cause there is nothing more fun than being around my children,” the musician continued. “So I can only imagine it gets more fun the more that you have.”

