Thomas Rhett and His Family Enjoy the 'Most Snow' They've Ever Seen on Ski Trip: Photos

Thomas Rhett's family hit the slopes and enjoyed a very snowy getaway together.

The country singer first shared scenes from the family's ski trip on Instagram Tuesday, admiring oldest daughter Willa Gray, 7, for working on her ski skills.

"In a year WG is gonna smoke us all down the mountain!" the proud dad bragged in the caption of his post, which included a father-daughter photo and a video of Willa skiing.

On Wednesday, Thomas Rhett shared a photo posing with wife Lauren Akins and all four of their girls — Lillie Carolina, 13 months, Lennon Love, 2½, Ada James, 5, and Willa Gray.

"Loved this trip out west! Most snow I've ever seen in my life," he captioned the sweet family photo. "@laur_akins one more kid and we got ourselves a basketball team 😂."

Thomas Rhett reflected on the holiday season and his gratitude for his family life in an Instagram video in late November.

"What a day to be alive," the musician shared with fans, wishing them a happy Thanksgiving. "I'm so, so grateful for this day, for my kids, my family, my band, my crew, my whole team."

Later, he added that this year in particular has made him "thankful for health, the health of my wife and my kids."

Sharing her own gratitude on her page, Akins shared a photo of the couple's four children and two dogs, writing, "so thankful for all my littles 💕🥰."

In October, Thomas Rhett appeared on Audacy's Rob + Holly where he chatted about the experience of working with Katy Perry on their track "Where We Started," sharing that the two "literally talked about our kids the entire time."

"We literally talked about our kids the entire time… how we're raisin' 'em and what we're feeding 'em," he shared. "I think that's what you do as a parent these days, you're just like, 'Oh, let me show you this one picture on my phone of my kid that you've never met!' "

Speaking to PEOPLE, the country star echoed similar comments about how the musicians bonded over their families.

"I feel like when you're a parent and you talk to another parent it ends up being the majority of the conversation that you have because that's just what your life is consumed in," he said. "So to be able to talk dad-ing and mom-ing with someone like Katy was kind of hilarious, but awesome at the same time."