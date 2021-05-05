Thomas Rhett Says That He's 'Embracing' Becoming a 'Stereotypical Dad'

The country singer also discusses how his daughters help him with his music

Thomas Rhett is perfectly fine becoming a "stereotypical dad."

The 31-year-old country singer made an appearance on Wednesday's episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show, telling the host that he's been enjoying quarantine with his family, who he called "the light of my world," and is truly taking on dad life.

"I'm wearing a polo at 4:30 on a Tuesday," he joked.

"I mean my bus is filled with nothing but kid toys," Thomas Rhett continued. "My shorts are getting shorter, I'm taking a camera everywhere I go — a big camera — tryna just capture all these moments and really just embracing the dad life."

Thomas Rhett and his wife Lauren Akins, who tied the knot in 2012, share three daughters: Willa Gray, 5, Ada James, 3½, and Lennon Love, 15 months.

The artist also said that his kids are already starting to show an interest in music and that he often sings to them, using their reactions to determine which songs he should release.

"I'll drive around in the car, on the way to school or home from school, and play them new demos, and if they don't ask to hear it again, then there's no way that song is ever gonna make the record. But if they ask to hear it a couple times, then you know you might have a hit or two on your hands," Thomas Rhett explained on the show.

thomas rhett and lauren akins with their family Willa Gray, Thomas Rhett, Ada James, Lauren Akins and Lennon Love | Credit: Thomas Rhett Akins/Instagram

In April, Thomas Rhett opened up to PEOPLE about the relationship he's building with his daughters and what he's taught them. He revealed that he's also learned a thing or two from them, calling the girls his best teachers.

"I just love getting to spend one-on-one time with each of them, which is something that I didn't think was really important before," he said. "I just thought as long as the five of us were together, we were good. But I think the longer I've gone as a dad, it's like each child really does need that one-on-one time — in the same way that Lauren and I just need time with each other."

But although his kids are still young, Thomas Rhett said he feels likes time is flying by. So he's taking every chance he gets to enjoy watching them grow into their own personalities. "There's that saying of 'the days are long and the years are short,' and I've never heard a truer statement as a dad," he said, "because you get into these days, and they feel like they last a year, and then the year's over and your child is already a year older."

And the singer is locked into his role as a dad, thanks to the words of his wife, who he previously told PEOPLE helped him rebalance his life.