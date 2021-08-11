Featuring an upbeat tempo, the track begins with Willa Gray singing, "You don't have to do nothing for yourself"

Thomas Rhett Debuts 'First Song' Written by 5-Year-Old Daughter Willa Gray: 'Here We Go'

Thomas Rhett has a little songstress on his hands!

The country music star, 31, showed off his 5-year-old daughter Willa Gray's musical talents on Tuesday, sharing to his Instagram a recording of what he said is the "very first song that she ever wrote."

In a sweet father-daughter video, Thomas Rhett asked Willa what she'd like to title the track. After he young girl bashfully whispered something to her musician dad, Thomas Rhett told his daughter, "You wrote it! What do you wanna call it? Willa Gray's First Song?"

"Here we go," he then said, introducing the song to his fans.

Featuring an upbeat tempo, the track begins with Willa singing, "You don't have to do nothing for yourself."

"Your name is Willa Gray / I wanna come to play," she continues before appearing to name drop some of her playmates, including Florida Georgia Line singer Tyler Hubbard and wife Hayley Hubbard's two oldest children: Olivia Rose, 3, and Luca Reed, 23 months.

She also appears to give a shoutout to sisters Ada James (who turns 4 on Friday), and 18-month-old Lennon Love — both of whom, like Willa, Thomas Rhett shares with wife Lauren Akins.

"With Liv and Luca / Lennon, Everleigh, and Adaline," Willa sings. "Anybody doesn't have to go home / You can spend the night with us."

Thomas Rhett with his family The Akins Family | Credit: Grayson Gregory

Willa's song was a smash hit in the comments section, with Hayley writing that the track is now her daughter Olivia's "favorite."

"This is a banger," one fan wrote, while another commented, "Need on Apple Music ASAP."

Thomas Rhett and Akins, 31, are currently expecting their fourth child, another daughter.

The "Country Again" singer announced the baby news on Mother's Day, writing on his Instagram, "Well... we are pregnant again!"

"We are pumped to be having our 4th girl 🙌🙌🙌," he added at the time.

In June, Thomas Rhett told PEOPLE that Akins's latest pregnancy is "probably one of the worst for her as far as nausea and yakking all day."

"Lauren just has rough pregnancies," he shared. "I'm sure there's a lot of moms out there that feel that way. But when Lauren gets pregnant, the whole getting sick first trimester and then you're done just has never really applied to her."

Despite the hardships, Thomas Rhett said Akins has been "such a trouper" and he's never heard her "really be like, 'I'm sick.' "