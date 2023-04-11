Thomas Rhett's 4 Daughters Wear Matching Dresses with a Cowboy Boot Print: 'Happy Easter Y'all'

Thomas Rhett's four daughters were the center of attention on Easter!

The country-music star, 33, shared a photo carousel from his family's backyard celebration of the Sunday holiday, including a cute family picture of his whole family, which showed off his daughters' one-of-a-kind matching looks during the celebration.

In one family photo shared to his 4.7 million followers on Instagram, his daughters — Lillie Carolina, 16 months, Lennon Love, 3, Ada James, 5½, and Willa Gray, 7 — could be seen wearing coordinating white knee-length dresses with various designs of cowboy boots printed on them.

Another photo showed a closeup of his youngest daughter Lillie Carolina sitting on the floor in her dress with matching cowboy boots on her feet as she put on a white headband.

Lillie Carolina Akins. Thomas Rhett Akins/Instagram

The girls appeared to have multiple outfit changes throughout the weekend as Lillie Carolina and Ada James could also be seen sporting ballerina-like leotards in a couple of shots. The girls also wore sparkly pink jackets as they sat down for an Easter meal at an outdoor table.

"Happy Easter y'all! Hope y'all got to spend sweet time with your friends and families. Thank you Jesus for the hope that this day brings🙌 love y'all!," Thomas Rhett wrote on Instagram.

In February, the "Slow Down Summer" singer addressed whether he would consider expanding his family of six.

Referencing a recent joke he made on Instagram about being close to having a "basketball team" of kids with his wife Lauren Akins, he said, "We're not pregnant, if that's what you're asking."

"I think when me and Lauren first got married, five was the number. We're sittin' at a solid four right now. I don't know, I think for us, it's whatever the Lord has got in store," he shared.

"Personally, selfishly, I'm good," he added, noting his kids are "pushing boundaries."

"They're finally to where they can understand conversation, and they're just like, 'How far can I push Dad?' Pretty far!" Thomas Rhett joked.

"The kids have taught me more patience in life than anything ever has, and selflessness too because if you ain't got either of those, you're gonna fail," he added.