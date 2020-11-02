Strike a Pose, Sistahs! Thomas Rhett's Daughters Channel Hocus Pocus Witches for Halloween
Thomas Rhett's family went all out for their group costume, dressing as 10 different characters from the iconic 1993 film
The Black Flame Candle has officially been lit!
Thomas Rhett's extended family came together to channel Hocus Pocus for Halloween this past weekend, with his three adorable daughters taking center stage as the iconic Sanderson sisters.
Willa Gray, 5, led the pack as Winifred (Bette Midler), while Ada James, 3, went as the boy-crazy Sarah (Sarah Jessica Parker) and youngest sister Lennon Love, 8 months, made the perfect Mary (Kathy Najimy), even nailing her hesitant facial expressions.
"Sisters, All Hallow's Eve has become a night of frolic, where children wear costumes and run amok 🎃👻🖤," the girls' mom Lauren Akins wrote in her caption, quoting one of Winifred's lines from the 1993 film.
"Hope everyone had a fun Halloween!" Thomas Rhett, 30, captioned a similar gallery, joking that "the last pic of Ada James" posing in a makeshift graveyard "is kinda creepy."
While Thomas Rhett and Lauren, 30, went as Max (Omri Katz) and Allison (Vinessa Shaw), respectively, more family members — including Lauren's sister, brother and brother-in-law — joined in on the group costume, too, portraying Max's sister Dani (Thora Birch), Billy Butcherson, (Thackery) Binx the cat and bullies Jay and Ernie/Ice.
The fun family gathering came amid Friday's Hocus Pocus reunion, which saw Midler, 74, Najimy, 63, and Parker, 55, reprise their roles as the Sanderson sisters. It also featured a slew of celebrity guests like Mariah Carey, Meryl Streep, Glenn Close, Billy Eichner, Kenan Thompson, John Stamos, Jamie Lee Curtis, Jennifer Hudson and Billy Crystal — as well as Birch, 38, Katz, 44, and Shaw, 44.
The event, called In Search of the Sanderson Sisters: A Hocus Pocus Hulaween Takeover, benefitted Midler's New York Restoration Project, raising funds for their work in environmental and social justice.
Midler announced the event in September as a replacement for her usual annual Hulaween fundraising gala due to the coronavirus pandemic. It was touted as "one of the hottest pandemic-safe Halloween events of the year."
The Akins' Halloween celebrations came one day before the family celebrated Willa Gray's fifth birthday.
On Sunday, Thomas Rhett shared a sweet tribute post to his oldest child, beginning his post, "Ok I'm really sorry for all the posts today but we went straight from Halloween to Willa Grays's 5th birthday. WG you continue to amaze me with your heart, your kindness, your selflessness, and your hilariousness."
The proud dad shared several photos of the birthday girl in his touching post, including a snapshot of them together when she was just a baby.
"You make me such a better human being, and I'm inspired by you every single day. You may be 5 but you already act like your [sic] 15. You are the MOST amazing big sister that AJ and Lennon could ask for," he continued. "I can't wait to watch you grow and be there with you every step of the way. To my beautiful baby girl, happy birthday sweet pea!"