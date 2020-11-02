Strike a Pose, Sistahs! Thomas Rhett's Daughters Channel Hocus Pocus Witches for Halloween

Thomas Rhett's family went all out for their group costume, dressing as 10 different characters from the iconic 1993 film

The Black Flame Candle has officially been lit!

Thomas Rhett's extended family came together to channel Hocus Pocus for Halloween this past weekend, with his three adorable daughters taking center stage as the iconic Sanderson sisters.

"Sisters, All Hallow's Eve has become a night of frolic, where children wear costumes and run amok 🎃👻🖤," the girls' mom Lauren Akins wrote in her caption, quoting one of Winifred's lines from the 1993 film.

"Hope everyone had a fun Halloween!" Thomas Rhett, 30, captioned a similar gallery, joking that "the last pic of Ada James" posing in a makeshift graveyard "is kinda creepy."

While Thomas Rhett and Lauren, 30, went as Max (Omri Katz) and Allison (Vinessa Shaw), respectively, more family members — including Lauren's sister, brother and brother-in-law — joined in on the group costume, too, portraying Max's sister Dani (Thora Birch), Billy Butcherson, (Thackery) Binx the cat and bullies Jay and Ernie/Ice.

Image zoom Thomas Rhett's daughters | Credit: Lauren Akins/ instagram

The Akins' Halloween celebrations came one day before the family celebrated Willa Gray's fifth birthday.

On Sunday, Thomas Rhett shared a sweet tribute post to his oldest child, beginning his post, "Ok I'm really sorry for all the posts today but we went straight from Halloween to Willa Grays's 5th birthday. WG you continue to amaze me with your heart, your kindness, your selflessness, and your hilariousness."

The proud dad shared several photos of the birthday girl in his touching post, including a snapshot of them together when she was just a baby.