Thomas Rhett and Lauren Akins share daughters Lennon Love, 14 months, Ada James, 3½, and Willa Gray, 5, and have another baby girl on the way

Thomas Rhett's Daughter Willa Gray Catches Her First Snapper with Help from 'Uncle' Luke Bryan

There's a new fishing pro in the family!

On Tuesday, Thomas Rhett, 31, shared that his 5-year-old daughter Willa Gray caught her first snapper, thanks to his close pal and fellow country star, Luke Bryan.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The "Marry Me" artist posted a sweet photo to Instagram featuring his daughter and Bryan, 44, showing off their successful catch. Bryan holds the red snapper up to the camera while Willa proudly smiles next to the fish.

"Thanks uncle Luke for helping Willa Gray catch her first snapper😎 @lukebryan," Thomas Rhett captioned the picture.

"Hell yeah," country crooner Luke Combs replied to the outdoorsy photo.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Thomas Rhett and wife Lauren Akins, who tied the knot in 2012, are currently parents to three daughters: Lennon Love, 14 months, Ada James, 3½, and Willa Gray.

Last month, the country singer announced that they are expecting their fourth child, another daughter, in November.

"Well... we are pregnant again!" he wrote alongside a photo of the couple smiling together at his concert in Texas, as his wife showed off her baby bump.

"Tonight when I was on stage in Fort Worth about to play 'to the guys that date my girls' my wife talked to me in my (ear monitors) and said 'you can tell them if you want' so anyways, now you know," he continued. "We are pumped to be having our 4th girl🙌🙌🙌."

RELATED VIDEO: Thomas Rhett Hopes His Daughters 'Will Take The Lesson Of Kindness' Into The World

As the post came to a close, the country star went on to joke about his future as a father of four. "Feel free to buy all the merch you want, knowing that all the proceeds are going straight to all these weddings I'll be paying for one day! Love you so much @laur_akins we always wanted a big thanksgiving table😭."

Akins also commemorated the special occasion with a meaningful social media post.