Watch Thomas Rhett's Adorable Daughter Ada James, 2½, Take on the Viral Patience Snack Challenge

Thomas Rhett's daughter Ada James might just take the cake (or rather, candy) for the cutest video of all time.

The country singer's adorable 2½-year-old middle child recently took on the viral patience snack challenge that's making the rounds on TikTok, which sees parents presenting their children with tempting eats before leaving the room, asking them to wait until they return to dig in.

As soon as Ada James' mom Lauren sits her down in front of a bowl of multicolored sweets, the little girl gasps and exclaims, "Candy!"

But Lauren tells Ada that "the deal" is that she has to wait for her mom to return from the bathroom before she can have any: "You have to be so patient."

"So bery patient!" Ada says in the clip, posted by Lauren earlier this week, after listening intently to her mom.

During the just over a minute Lauren, 30, is gone from the room, Ada goes through a few phases, from pushing the bowl away at one point and reminding herself to "be patient."

Immediately afterward, the toddler changes her mind, saying, "Come over here, candy" as she pulls the bowl back toward her, lets out an exasperated noise and bangs on the table.

"Candy!" she says while giggling a few seconds into the test, before hilariously switching back to a serious expression on her face as she continues to test her own boundaries.

When Lauren finally returns, Ada proudly confirms that she didn't touch the contents of the bowl and wastes no time popping a green candy into her mouth with a smile as her mom praises her.

Numerous celebs have jumped on the candy-challenge train amid the ongoing novel coronavirus pandemic, sharing their mixed (yet always adorable) results on social media.

Last week, Gabrielle Union shared a video on Instagram of her and Dwyane Wade's 18-month old daughter Kaavia James adorably attempting — and failing — the challenge.

"Did you eat the Bitsys? I thought we were gonna wait? No?" Union, 47, told her daughter, before allowing her to continue eating the Bitsy's Brain Food — which she hilariously began to do as soon as her mom left the room.