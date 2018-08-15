Thomas Rhett Shares Adorably Messy Photo of Daughter Ada Celebrating Her 1st Birthday

Thomas Rhett is celebrating his younger daughter’s 1st birthday — with an explosion of blue-colored frosting.

The country singer, 28, shared a sweet photo of daughter Ada James‘ birthday party in which the little girl sat on her high-chair wearing a pink bedazzled party hat with the number one on it.

Most notable was her cute white onesie — which read “ONE” — that was covered with blue frosting from the birthday cake laid out in front of her.

Ada beamed at the camera as Thomas Rhett joked, “Insert caption😂.”

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Babies newsletter.

The proud father of two also shared a photo of Ada on Sunday in which she wore a pineapple printed onesie and hat.

“Happy 1st birthday sweet baby girl! I love you so much it hurts😭,” he wrote in the caption.

RELATED VIDEO: Thomas Rhett and Lauren Akins Give PEOPLE a Look Inside Their Daughters’ Nurseries

Thomas Rhett shares Ada and elder daughter Willa Gray, 2½, with his wife (and PEOPLE Parents squad member) Lauren Akins.

” My sweet chunky baby girl is one tonight✨ Ada James, a year ago tonight when I held you for the first time our little world changed forever. I’ve never wanted to kiss someone’s cheeks like it’s my job like I do YOURS. You are SO much fun to watch grow, baby! Being your mama is one of the greatest gifts God has ever given me,” Akins captioned a photo series of her daughter.

“Your sweet little spirit is perfect in our crazy house:) and so are alllllll of your faces😂 I love you more than words can say Little Bit💛 Happy first Birthday Ada James girl”

The “Die a Happy Man” singer told PEOPLE on Tuesday his household is “utter chaos” but that he wouldn’t have it any other way.

“It’s amazing how fast they grow,” the country superstar said of his daughters.

“Before you become a dad, you talk to other dads and moms and everybody is like, ‘Dude, soak it in because it’s going to go fast,’ ” he added. “And somebody told me this quote: ‘The days are long and the years are short.’ I don’t think you fully understand what that means until you have kids.”

Thomas Rhett, Lauren Akins and their two daughters Thomas Rhett/Instagram

The singer has been vocal about his children and his loving marriage with his wife. He often tells their personal stories through his own music, such as his song “Life Changes,” where he sings about becoming a parent of two children within three months after adopting Willa Gray from Uganda in May 2017.

“It’s not like there ever is a perfect time to have kids, or a perfect time to put out a record,” Thomas Rhett told PEOPLE in a September 2017 feature. “We just happen to be doing both at the exact same time! We keep going back to ‘Take it one day at a time.'”