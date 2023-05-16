Thomas Rhett Celebrates Wife Lauren Akins with Throwback Photo Montage on Mother's Day

Thomas Rhett is showing love for wife Lauren Akins this Mother's Day.

The country-music star, 33, celebrated his wife by sharing a sweet Instagram Reel featuring photos of Akins with their daughters — Lillie Carolina, 16 months, Lennon Love, 3, Ada James, 5½, and Willa Gray, 7 — from throughout the years.

The montage also included photos of other special moms in Rhett's life. He captioned the Reel, "Surrounded by some of the best moms (aka superheroes) in the world. Thankful for all four of you - you're for sure part angels."

"Happy Mother's Day!! I love you and we'd be lost without ya! ❤️," he concluded.

In February, the "Slow Down Summer" singer addressed whether he would consider expanding his family of six.

Referencing a joke he made on Instagram about being close to having a "basketball team" of kids with Akins, he said, "We're not pregnant, if that's what you're asking."

"I think when me and Lauren first got married, five was the number. We're sittin' at a solid four right now. I don't know, I think for us, it's whatever the Lord has got in store," he shared.

Thomas Rhett/Instagram

"Personally, selfishly, I'm good," he added, noting his kids are "pushing boundaries."

"They're finally to where they can understand conversation, and they're just like, 'How far can I push Dad?' Pretty far!" Thomas Rhett joked.

"The kids have taught me more patience in life than anything ever has, and selflessness too because if you ain't got either of those, you're gonna fail," he added.